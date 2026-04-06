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Home > Elections > When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know

When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know

Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry on April 9 from 7 AM-6 PM. Check voter list, booth details and ID before polling day.

Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry on April 9 from 7 AM-6 PM. (Photo: Canva)
Voting in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry on April 9 from 7 AM-6 PM. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 6, 2026 16:26:24 IST

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When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know

With the Assembly Elections 2026 approaching, voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are preparing to cast their votes in what is expected to be a crucial electoral exercise shaping the next phase of governance in these regions.

Polling in all two states Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes for all three will take place on May 4, 2026.

Polling time: When will voting start and end?

On polling day, voting will begin at 7:00 AM and continue till 6:00 PM across most constituencies. However, in certain sensitive areas, polling may conclude slightly earlier depending on security and logistical considerations.

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Voters are allowed to enter polling booths anytime within this window, but those in queue before the closing time will still be permitted to vote.

Key dates at a glance

  • Kerala, Assam, Puducherry polling date: April 9, 2026

  • Counting of votes: May 4, 2026

  • Completion of election process (Puducherry): May 6, 2026

What voters should know before polling day

With lakhs of voters, including first-time electors, expected to participate, officials have urged citizens to complete a few essential checks before heading to polling booths.

Voters should ensure their names are listed in the electoral roll and verify their polling station details in advance. This can be done through the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) or the Voter Helpline mobile application, both managed by the Election Commission.

The NVSP platform allows users to:

  • Search their name in the voter list using EPIC number or personal details

  • Check polling booth location and address

  • Download digital voter slips for reference

Similarly, the Voter Helpline app offers access to voter details, polling booth maps, and assistance from election officials.

The 2026 Assembly elections are expected to witness intense political competition. In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front will seek to retain power after its historic consecutive win in 2021, while Assam will see another contest involving the BJP-led alliance. In Puducherry, regional dynamics and alliances are likely to play a key role.

What should voters carry with them?

As polling day nears, voters are advised to carry valid ID, confirm their polling booth, and arrive early to avoid last-minute rush. With voting scheduled from morning to evening, citizens have ample time to participate in the democratic process.

These elections will not only determine state leadership but also influence policy direction and development priorities in the coming years making every vote count.

ALSO READ: ‘Every Family Must Stay Careful Of Them’: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress In Assam, Assures Stable Fuel Prices Amid Global Crisis

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Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assam Assembly Election 2026 voting timeAssembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Election 2026Puducherry Assembly Election 2026

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When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know
When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know
When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know
When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know

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