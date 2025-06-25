Is Diljit Dosanjh Getting Removed From Border 2 After Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) isn’t holding back when it comes to Diljit Dosanjh’s casting in the upcoming film Border 2.

They’ve made their objections clear, reaching out to director Imtiaz Ali, T-Series, and Sunny Deol with formal letters expressing their disappointment.

Scrutiny Over Diljit Dosanjh and Cross-Border Casting

Lately, Diljit Dosanjh has found himself at the center of controversy. The trigger? Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s involvement in his new Punjabi movie, Sardaar Ji 3. With recent cross-border tensions and tragic events like the Pahalgam attack in April and Operation Sindoor in May, FWICE is doubling down on its earlier call to boycott any collaboration with Pakistani artists.

In their message, FWICE called casting Dosanjh in a patriotic film like Border 2 “a blatant violation” of their directive. They urged producers to rethink his involvement, arguing that such choices go against the collective stance of India’s film industry workers.

Their letter didn’t mince words, stating that by working with an artist who’s overlooked the current climate, the production is undermining the unity of the industry.

Diljit Dosanjh Responds: Film Was Completed Before Operation Sindoor

Diljit Dosanjh has finally responded. Speaking with BBC Asian Network, he explained that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed way back in February, before things got tense between the two countries. “When the film was made, everything was fine. We shot this in February. After that, the situation changed,” he said. He also pointed out that the decision to release the film overseas—rather than in India—was made by the producers due to regulatory roadblocks. “Their money is at stake. I support their decision,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 Won’t Release in India

Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal and starring Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, is set for an overseas release on June 27. It won’t be hitting Indian theatres or streaming platforms. FWICE has even reached out to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), asking them not to approve the film for Indian release.

Despite all the buzz for all the wrong reasons, Border 2 is being shot in Pune, under the direction of Anurag Singh. The cast includes Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. The film is aiming for a big release on January 23, 2026, just before Republic Day.

