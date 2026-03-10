’10 Ladke Le Kar Aayenge…’ Divya Agarwal Slams Prince Narula’s Fans Over Rape Threats Post The 50 Eviction, Accuses Him Of Instigating Online Hate

Divya Agarwal has left everyone in shock by indirectly accusing her ex-brother Prince Narula’s fans of sending rape threats after her eviction from The 50. Read full story to know everything about their fight.

Divya Agarwal has been making headlines on the internet with her statements ever since she came out of The 50. Divya is known for her outspoken nature and sporting spirit in reality shows. However, her latest video on social media has left everyone in shock.

In the video, Divya allegedly claims that fans of her “ex-brother” sent her rape threats after her eviction from The 50. Although she did not directly name Prince Narula, her indirect remark appears to point toward his fans, especially following her confrontation with a contestant inside the palace before she was eliminated.

Divya Agarwal is heard in the video saying that she has been receiving a significant amount of hate on social media from her “ex-brother’s” fans. She stated that while she can handle criticism, the rape threats she has been receiving are deeply disturbing to her.

She said in a video, “Humko pata hai tu kaha rehti hai. 10 log aayenge, tera video nikalenge, rape karenge. You deserve all of that.” She even indirectly took a dig at Prince and called him ‘self-obsessed’. Divya also claimed that the so-called celebrity instigated fans to post hate comments against her on social media.

Divya Agarwal’s video is currently going viral on social media, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. While some people are trolling her for her gameplay in The 50, many of her fans are coming out in support of her online.

Earlier, Prince Narula had posted a video claiming that Divya performed only one task during her stint on the show. He also mentioned that after returning to the palace, Divya watched five episodes and felt that he had been dominating the game. Prince further accused her of lying to him during the show.

It appears that Divya Agarwal and Prince Narula’s friendship has ended on a bitter note. During The 50, Bhavya Singh alleged that Divya had been living separately from her husband, Apurva Padgoankar.

Responding to the claim, Divya told Zoom exclusively that she has been staying separately due to work commitments. However, she clarified that their love remains strong and that they are living like “boyfriend and girlfriend.” Divya also shared that she now plans to focus more on her acting career.

