"A landmark decision toward Viksit Bharat": Kangana Ranaut hails Centre's "next-gen" GST reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 15:35:07 IST

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of the Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Speaking to ANI, the actor described the reforms as a “landmark decision” and a major step toward the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

“We are trying to bring awareness about the next-gen reforms, which are meant for the convenience of the public. It is the time to become ‘Swadeshi’ and show support for the hard work,” she said.

Kangana voiced the need for s the people of the country to stand tall in unity. The actor and Mandi MP also reflected on how the GST reforms could benefit the state of Himachal Pradesh.

“Himachal has a lot of potential. If we could blend khadi and cotton while working with workers across different states, this would reach global markets. I feel Ayurveda should be promoted here; the Ayurveda herbs found here can be used to make chemical-free soaps and cosmetics. If we get the Centre’s help, there can be organic industries,” she said.

Kangana mentioned the potential of the younger generation, adding, “We just need to come together. We have to take care of being independent.”

In another interaction with the media, she reiterated the significance of the GST reforms for the traders and business units. “We want the reforms to be celebrated as a savings festival across the country. We have come forward with the message of Swadeshi to take our country even further. People must know about self-dependence,” she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the rationalisation of GST, calling it a “double bonanza” given to the people during the season of festivals.

“From today, next generation GST reforms have been implemented, and GST Bachat Utsav has started. On the occasion of festivals, the people have gotten a double bonanza,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a public event in Itanagar.

While attending a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ event in Itanagar, the Prime Minister met with various artisans and industry leaders in the state. He met with entrepreneurs who are selling local goods, from packaged milk to food items, and highlighted the ‘swadeshi’ products of the country.

He also handed them placards of ‘Garv se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai’. The shopkeepers were very happy on receiving them and said that they would place these placards on their shops. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

