Aaryamann Sethi’s Fiancee Yogita Bihani Gifts Rs 2.12 Lakh Martin & Co. Guitar On His Birthday | Watch Viral Video

Aaryamann Sethi: Actor Archana Puran Singh, currently vacationing in London with husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, has shared a heartwarming birthday vlog that has caught the internet’s attention. The video documents an elaborate treasure hunt organised to celebrate Aaryamann’s 30th birthday, ending with a special and expensive surprise from his fiancée.

A London Treasure Hunt With Family

The vlog opens with Aaryamann announcing his milestone birthday as he walks into a decorated but empty house. A birthday card left behind sets him on a city-wide treasure hunt to find both his family members and his gifts.

With Parmeet’s help, Aaryamann deciphers the first clue, leading them to Third Man Records, where they meet Ayushmaan’s girlfriend Samiksha. The next hint takes him to Oxford Circus, where brother Ayushmaan joins the celebration.

Fiancée Yogita’s Big Birthday Surprise

The hunt continues to the Disney Store, where Aaryamann meets his fiancée Yogita Bihani. After a brief interaction, she quietly exits, adding to the suspense. Aaryamann then finds his mother Archana, who hands him another envelope. Visibly overwhelmed, he remarks, “This is too much,” prompting Parmeet to remind him that turning 30 calls for something special.

The final clue leads him to London Guitar Studio, where he is first shown a ukulele before being presented with the real gift, a Martin & Co. OOO-15M acoustic guitar, priced at around 1,750 euros (approximately Rs 2.12 lakh). Aaryamann quickly recognises the instrument, strums a few chords and jokes about its value.

A Personal Touch To The Celebration

Yogita later reveals that Aaryamann’s friends helped her research the guitar, though he had always been certain this was the model he wanted. Archana ends the vlog by praising Yogita for flawlessly pulling off the surprise.

Aaryamann and Yogita announced their engagement in August 2025 through a proposal video on Instagram. The birthday vlog once again highlights Aaryamann’s passion for music and the family’s close-knit bond, making the celebration a memorable one.

