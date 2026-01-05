Who Was Kannan Pattambi? Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 62, Leaving Film Industry In Mourning

The Malayalam film industry has been engulfed in mourning for the veteran actor and skilled production controller Kannan Pattambi. The actor died on Sunday night at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he was receiving treatment for a kidney problem that he had had for a long time.

Kannan, who was 62 when he passed away, is remembered as an exceptional character actor and a very careful worker behind the scenes, thus leaving a legacy marked by his twofold contributions to the film industry.

Versatile Filmography

Kannan Pattambi’s career spanned over several years, and he was a recognizable person during that period, mainly due to his roles in more than 20 films. Kannan won the praise of many audiences in films due to his gift of showing the truth, expressing different moods and being there at the right time; thus, he was called the ‘man of many faces.’

His filmography included not only some of the biggest hits of the industry but also acclaimed projects like Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, Odiyan, etc., along with other giants such as Khel and the likes.

His talent was reflected in his different roles to different films, such as the dark and mysterious Ananthabhadram, the violent and heart-stopping Keerthichakra, and the comic timings of Vettam and Crazy Gopalan that required a great deal of patience. He had his last performance in the upcoming movie Rachel, featuring Honey Rose, where he will be seen posthumously.

Production Excellence

Kannan was a master not just in front of the camera but also behind it in the film logistics area. As a production controller, he was the backbone of many projects, handling on his shoulders the complex apparatus of filmmaking from pre-production to wrap.

His technical wizardry and profound knowledge of the industry made him a door-opening collaborator for directors and producers at one and the same time. This double role enabled him to see the transformation of Malayalam cinema up close, connecting creative acts with the management of operations. His co-workers remember him as a very diligent professional whose loyalty to the art was only matched by his quietness and support to the Malayalam film community.

