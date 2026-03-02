Abhinav Arora’s Holi Video Sparks Backlash: Netizens Troll Child Spiritual Orator, Say ‘Koi To School Bhejo’

The 10-year-old child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora is once again facing public attention on social media because of his recent Holi video.

The young influencer known as “Bal Sant” shared a video of his celebrations in Vrindavan, which first showed festive happiness but later became the center of public examination.

The video intended to show his religious dedication and his cultural customs during the festival of colors, which led to online backlash from netizens who now speak out against the difficulties that child influencers must face.

Users on X and Instagram showed a common desire for traditional child-raising methods because they all used the phrase “Koi to school bhejo is bacche ko” (Someone, please send this child to school).

Social Media Outcry and the Ethics of “Bal Sant” Branding

The recent backlash reveals a widening gap between Abhinav’s digital presence and the public’s perception of childhood. Critics argue that the heavy branding of a minor as a “spiritual guru” is less about divine inclination and more about a calculated digital strategy.







The Holi footage shows Abhinav executing his planned movements through which he used particular catchphrases to prove his guardians wanted more “views and virality” than they cared about his fundamental education and development as a social being.

The ongoing conflict shows that digital audiences refuse to accept the “child prodigy” story when it conflicts with the right of children to enjoy their school experience.

Impact of Persistent Trolling on Educational Stability

The family claims Abhinav shows academic excellence, but his actual educational performance has created a situation that requires verification of facts.

The young orator has shown difficulties with regular school attendance according to earlier reports and interviews because of intense trolling and his “celebrity” status. The internet maintains an unbroken watch, which makes it difficult for students to attend physical classes because they must deal with both logistical and psychological problems.

The public demands intervention because the student body keeps entering a pattern of controversy that leads them to leave school. Netizens believe that the student body pursues spiritual fame at the expense of their academic performance and emotional health when they see this behavior.

