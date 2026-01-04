LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro Nicolas Maduro captured donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his second wife, Rupali Barua, sustained minor injuries in a late-night Guwahati accident caused by an intoxicated motorcyclist; both are recovering.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Last updated: January 4, 2026 10:56:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

 

You Might Be Interested In

Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his second wife, Rupali Barua, were lucky enough to come out with just a few scratches after a late-night accident in Guwahati on January 2, 2026. The couple that got married in a private event in Kolkata on May 25, 2023, was on Zoo Road, just near the Guwahati Address hotel, after dinner, when a fast-moving motorcycle opened fire on them at the crosswalk.​

 

You Might Be Interested In

Accident Circumstances Revealed

Observers of the accident claimed the motorcycle, which was coming from Dispur/Chandmari, smashed into the couple’s legs just before they were about to cross the road at around midnight. Ashish got a leg injury and was treated, while Rupali got a head wound and was monitored at a private hospital. The police from Geetanagar took them for medical assistance, confiscating the motorcycle after it was confirmed that the rider was intoxicated with the help of a breath analyzer.​

 

The motorcycle rider, who was severely wounded and bleeding heavily, was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical state, but later he was able to speak, as per Ashish’s report.​

 

Actor Relaxes and Health Updates

Ashish went live on Instagram from the hospital, walking smoothly to the fans: “We are both fine, nothing to sensationalise. Rupali is under observation, just a chhota sa chot for me.” He expressed his gratitude towards the local people, doctors, and police, discouraged panic, and confirmed police updates regarding the rider.​

 

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali, a Guwahati-based fashion designer who operates the NAMEG store in Kolkata, took the place of Ashish’s second wife in 2023 after his separation from his first wife, Rajoshi Barua. The nuptials were a blend of Assamese and Kerala influences and were celebrated with family only. Rupali was earlier married to physician Mitam Barooah, who died, and met Ashish at a fashion photoshoot.​

 

The police are still investigating the case and have warned about intoxicated driving as one of the main causes of the accident. Meanwhile, fans have been sending good wishes for the couple’s quick recovery.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 10:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ashish Vidyarthi accidentAshish Vidyarthi second wifeBollywood actor injuredcelebrity health updatecelebrity news 2026celebrity recoveryGuwahati police investigationGuwahati road accidentintoxicated riderKolkata nuptialsmotorcycle crashNAMEG fashion designerRupali Barua

RELATED News

‘Ikkis’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore, Growth Slows Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Wave

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Out: Fearless Cop Promises Justice In Action-Packed Avatar, Marks Thalapathy’s Grand Farewell On Big Screen

What Is The 50? When Does It Premiere, Where To Watch And Who Is Likely To Participate

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

Tara Sutaria Joins Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, First Poster As ‘Rebecca’ Goes VIRAL

LATEST NEWS

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Inside Trump’s High-Risk ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ – The Night US Stormed Caracas And Captured Maduro

US Strike on Venezuela: How Many Died? Check What Trump Revealed

Delcy Rodriguez Appointed As Acting President Of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture By US, Signals Interim Government Amid Political Uncertainty

Early Morning Shock: Japan On High Alert After North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

WATCH | Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Manager Celebrating Employee’s Instagram Milestone at Office

‘Good Night, Happy New Year’: First Words From Captured Nicolas Maduro As He Reaches New York, Watch Video

‘We’re Not Kidding’: Elon Musk Issues Public Warning Over Illegal Content Created With Grok

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Weather Update Today: Rain Likely In Delhi? IMD Warns Of Cold Wave In… Check Forecast

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Second Wife Injured in Accident: Check Who Is She?

QUICK LINKS