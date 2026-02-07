Actor Timothy Busfield Indicted In New Mexico On Four Counts Of Alleged Sexual Contact With A Child; Case Shocks

The New Mexico grand jury brought formal charges against Timothy Busfield for his role as an Emmy-winning actor because of four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

The Albuquerque set of The Cleaning Lady television show features multiple allegations, which the Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced through his indictment.

The 68-year-old Busfield, who achieved fame through his performances in The West Wing and Field of Dreams, worked as both director and actor during the disputed time frame.

Timothy Busfield Set Misconduct

The ongoing legal case examines allegations against two minor brothers who worked with Busfield. The criminal complaint states that the children reported the actor had touched them inappropriately through their clothing.

Prosecutors have described this conduct as part of a larger pattern that includes grooming activities and the misuse of professional power.

The Special Victims Unit of the state plans to advance the case to a complete trial, but Busfield’s legal team asserts that the charges lack fundamental legitimacy.

The state lacks supporting evidence, according to them, and the internal studio investigations at Warner Bros. failed to prove the allegations.

Timothy Busfield’s Defense Strategy

Stanton “Larry” Stein, who represents Busfield, expresses strong opposition against the indictment because he believes that the actor will fight these charges throughout all legal proceedings.

The defense team established their claim that the accusations against them emerged as a form of revenge, according to their assertion that the show began airing their new allegations after the children left the production because they had outgrown their roles.

A judge granted Busfield his freedom from custody in January 2026 because he had no documented history of criminal activity or allegations involving children.

The recent grand jury decision enables the prosecution to proceed to a courtroom test while the actor’s legal team plans to dispute the legitimacy of the state’s medical and testimonial evidence.

