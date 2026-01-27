Actress Kavya Gowda And Husband Somasekhar Attacked, Hospitalised After Violent Family Dispute In Bengaluru

Kannada television actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, have been hospitalised in Bengaluru following a violent altercation with family members during a domestic dispute. Police said Somasekhar sustained stab injuries in the incident, while the actress was allegedly threatened with rape.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the couple’s residence in Bengaluru.

Family Dispute Turns Violent

According to the complaint filed with the police, Kavya Gowda’s sister alerted her multiple times on Monday evening, claiming she had been threatened and physically assaulted. The complaint alleges that several relatives restrained, abused and attacked Kavya and her husband, and also issued death threats.

Among those named in the complaint are Somasekhar’s brother Nandish, his wife Prema, and other family members. Sources said tensions had been brewing within the household, as both brothers and their families were living together in a joint family arrangement.

Husband Stabbed, Kavya Gowda Allegedly Threatened

The situation reportedly escalated on January 26 when extended family members gathered at the house, leading to a heated argument between the two sides. What began as a verbal exchange soon turned violent.

Police sources said Somasekhar was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by Ravikumar, Prema’s father, during the confrontation. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his condition is currently stable.

The complaint further alleges that Ravikumar threatened Kavya Gowda with rape and used obscene language during the assault. It also claims the actress’s popularity in the television industry may have contributed to the hostility.

Police Probe Underway

An FIR has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest the clash stemmed from long-standing family disputes related to household issues and the care of Kavya Gowda’s younger daughter.

Officials said counter-complaints have also been filed by the other side. CCTV footage from the residence is being examined, and statements from all parties involved are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Kavya Gowda is a well-known Kannada television actress, best recognised for her roles in popular serials such as Radha Ramana and Gandhari.

