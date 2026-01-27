LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Welcome To The Jungle Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer Hits Theatres

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer Hits Theatres

Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, hits theatres on June 26, 2026. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the Akshay Kumar–Suniel Shetty starrer boasts a massive ensemble, jungle-set comedy, action-packed chaos and nostalgic humour for a perfect summer family entertainer.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date Revealed: Akshay Kumar–Suniel Shetty’s Biggest Comedy Ride Yet (Pc: X)
Welcome To The Jungle Release Date Revealed: Akshay Kumar–Suniel Shetty’s Biggest Comedy Ride Yet (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 27, 2026 15:26:23 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Starrer Hits Theatres

The highly awaited third chapter of the famous Welcome film series have received its official release date for theaters. Welcome to the Jungle producers announced that their movie will debut in theaters on June 26, 2026. 

The summer release of the upcoming film will become a significant event for Bollywood fans because it will bring back the original chaotic energy and comedic style which made its previous movies successful.

Ahmed Khan directs the project which Base Industries Group produces to bring together the industrys top comedy actors for a vacation season family movie.

Welcome To The Jungle Grand Ensemble

This installment has the highest production scale in history because it includes more than 30 major actors in its cast. The main actors of the film are Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, while the production brings together various performers like Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal to create a show that multiple age groups can enjoy.

The film presents a story that combines different comedic styles through its use of veteran actors Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Farida Jalal and present-day stars Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. The long-anticipated onscreen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon serves as a nostalgic highlight for many fans because the duo ruled the 1990s box office as a couple.

Welcome To The Jungle Cinematic Spectacle

The film employs its visual elements to demonstrate a comedic approach that goes beyond conventional boundaries through its use of extreme action scenes and its depiction of an opulent jungle environment.

The initial character demonstrations that the actors present show that Akshay Kumar will perform two different character traits through his role which involves him leading rival gangs and executing complex heists.

The technical assembly of the project, which includes Meet Bros music and a screenplay created for “unfiltered laughs,” will present an enhanced experience through its upcoming “larger-than-life” performance.

The movie combines a festive a cappella performance of the classic theme song with contemporary action elements to create a new adventurous experience that maintains franchise nostalgia while supporting its summer theatrical release.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS