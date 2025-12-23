LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller, continues its unstoppable run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. In a recent conversation, choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared that he had recommended Tamannaah Bhatia for the song Shararat in Dhurandhar, but director Aditya Dhar was not keen on casting the Lust Stories actress for the track.

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’.
Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 23, 2025 11:13:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller, continues its unstoppable run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide earnings, cementing its massive appeal both in India and overseas. Not only movies, but Dhurandhar’s songs from FA9LA to Shararat are also making waves, trending across music platforms including Spotify and in other countries, including Pakistan, despite a ban. 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Tamannaah Bhatia REJECTED For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’? 

In a recent conversation, choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared that he had recommended Tamannaah Bhatia for the song Shararat in Dhurandhar, but director Aditya Dhar was not keen on casting the Lust Stories actress for the track. 

Vijay Ganguly explained that several options and auditions were explored for the two female roles in the song. 

You Might Be Interested In

He said, “There were many options and auditions considered for the two girls. In my head, she (Tamannaah) was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya sir was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That’s why there are two girls, not one. He didn’t want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would’ve been about her and not the story.”

About Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’

The song in Dhurandhar ultimately featured TV actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, who received widespread praise from netizens for their high-energy performance in the sequence. The track is voiced by singers Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. 

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, Ayesha Khan was seen getting emotional as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Aditya Dhar for giving her such a major break and the opportunity to be part of Dhurandhar. 

Dhurandhar Story 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The film unfolds as a gritty underworld drama set in Lyari, a volatile town in Pakistan, where paths of criminals, informants, and covert operatives collide. Envisioned as the first chapter of a two-part gangster saga, the Dhurandhar sequel is slated to release around EID 2026. 

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aditya Dharakhsaye khannaDhurandharDhurandhar storyDhurandhar box office collectiondhurandhar songDhurandhar Tamannaah Bhatiaranveer singhtamannaah bhatia

RELATED News

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

Farewell To Helen Siff: Beloved Character Actress Of ‘Modern Family’ And ‘Will & Grace’ Passes Away at 88, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 23 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Rajhans Precia Completes a Year, Emerges as a Premium Entertainment Destination in Surat

From Earning Rs 1000 To Equal Pay: How Indian Women’s Cricket Fees Evolved

BB Cream or CC Cream? Know the Difference Before You Buy

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (23.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘Assam On A ‘Powder Keg’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims 40% of State’s Population Has Bangladeshi Roots – How His ‘Push Back’ Strategy Is Stopping Illegal Infiltration

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film
Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film
Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film
Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

QUICK LINKS