Aditya Dhar REJECTED Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’: The Real Reason Behind Her Exit from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller, continues its unstoppable run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of 2025. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide earnings, cementing its massive appeal both in India and overseas. Not only movies, but Dhurandhar’s songs from FA9LA to Shararat are also making waves, trending across music platforms including Spotify and in other countries, including Pakistan, despite a ban.

Why Tamannaah Bhatia REJECTED For Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’?

In a recent conversation, choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared that he had recommended Tamannaah Bhatia for the song Shararat in Dhurandhar, but director Aditya Dhar was not keen on casting the Lust Stories actress for the track.

Vijay Ganguly explained that several options and auditions were explored for the two female roles in the song.

He said, “There were many options and auditions considered for the two girls. In my head, she (Tamannaah) was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya sir was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story. That’s why there are two girls, not one. He didn’t want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would’ve been about her and not the story.”

About Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’

The song in Dhurandhar ultimately featured TV actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, who received widespread praise from netizens for their high-energy performance in the sequence. The track is voiced by singers Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas.

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, Ayesha Khan was seen getting emotional as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Aditya Dhar for giving her such a major break and the opportunity to be part of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Story

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The film unfolds as a gritty underworld drama set in Lyari, a volatile town in Pakistan, where paths of criminals, informants, and covert operatives collide. Envisioned as the first chapter of a two-part gangster saga, the Dhurandhar sequel is slated to release around EID 2026.

