Home > Entertainment > After Deepika Padukone's Exit, Priyanka Chopra's Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here's Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

Kalki 2 is back in headlines after Deepika Padukone’s exit, and the makers are now eyeing Priyanka Chopra for the lead. However, talks are stuck due to her high remuneration demands and scheduling flexibility, making finalisation difficult.

Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2. (Representative Image: IMDB, X)
Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2. (Representative Image: IMDB, X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 6, 2025 16:19:59 IST

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

Kalki 2 casting has again gained the spotlight following the exit of Deepika Padukone, with reports now suggesting that Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra is being considered for the lead role. However, negotiations are far from smooth. A fresh report has now revealed what’s making it difficult for the makers to finalise the actress for Prabha’s film.

Why Are Makers Finding Hard to Cast Priyanka Chopra?  

Sources suggest Priyanka Chopra’s remuneration and scheduling flexibility have become major sticking points, leaving the makers in a tense waiting game as they attempt to finalise the female lead. Reportedly, her quoted fee is close to what Deepika Padukone was charging for the film.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is most definitely in serious negotiations for this project. However, there are some hurdles, ironically similar to the obstacles which expelled Deepika from the project. Priyanka requires flexibility regarding her time and schedule in order to fulfil her mom duties. However, this is not an insurmountable issue, as Priyanka is agreeable to travelling with her daughter to locations. A bigger problem is the remuneration.”  

Why Deepika Padukone Exit From Kalki 2? 

Deepika Padukone’s exit from the Kalki 2989 AD sequel was over professional commitment, working hours, and alleged gender bias in the film industry. In September 2025, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the upcoming Kalki sequel. Their statement read, “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki deserves that commitment and much more.”

Four Big Names in Race for Kalki 2

Reports also claim that apart from Priyanka Chopra, the makers have Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, and Anushka Shetty on their radar as possible replacements for Deepika Padukone. The team is reportedly searching for a leading lady who can stand tall alongside Prabhas’ massive stardom and elevate the sequel to an even grander scale. 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:19 PM IST
Tags: amitabh bachchandeepika padukonekalkikalki 2kalki 2 actresspriyanka chopra

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

After Deepika Padukone's Exit, Priyanka Chopra's Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here's Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her
After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her
After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her
After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

QUICK LINKS