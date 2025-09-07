LIVE TV
After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of 'Fatphobic' Photoshoot

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted sharing drinks at New York’s Waverly Inn, sparking fresh dating rumours. This follows Austin’s recent headlines with Zoe Kravitz. Neither has confirmed anything, but fans are buzzing over his off-screen life just as much as his film roles.

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted together at New York City's West Village ( Pic Credit: X)
Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted together at New York City's West Village ( Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 7, 2025 11:40:27 IST

Austin Butler is back in the headlines. This time, it’s not just about his latest movie, Caught Stealing. His personal life is just as much in the spotlight as his film roles these days.

Whether it was those much-discussed interviews, his chemistry with Zoe Kravitz during press events, or now a night out with Emily Ratajkowski, people can’t seem to get enough. 

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours

So, what’s going on with Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski? The two were seen together in New York’s West Village, sharing drinks at the Waverly Inn.

TMZ got photos of them sitting together in a booth, cocktails in hand, chatting. Austin kept it simple in a white T-shirt, while Emily wore a strapless dark top. Nothing flashy, just relaxed.

At one point, Austin had his arm around Emily’s shoulders. Were they just friends catching up, or was there something more? They were also seen together at the afterparty for Caught Stealing’s NYC premiere, adding fuel to the rumors. Neither Austin nor Emily, nor their representatives, have commented on what’s going on between them.

When Austin Butler sparked dating rumours with his co-star Zoe Kravitz

This all comes right after Austin was making headlines with Zoe Kravitz. The two played love interests in Caught Stealing and were spotted looking close during the movie’s press tour. From red carpet moments to a night out in Paris, fans had plenty to talk about.

But Zoe’s recent outings with Harry Styles seem to have shifted the focus, leaving Austin’s connection with Emily as the latest curiosity.

Both Austin and Emily have had their past relationships in the public eye. Austin was in a serious relationship with model Kaia Gerber until their breakup in late 2024, after they had been together for three years. 

Before Kaia, he was with Vanessa Hudgens for almost eight years. Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, and they have a four-year-old son, Sylvester.

They separated in 2022, and since then, Emily’s been linked to a few well-known names—Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, and Eric André, among them.

When Emily Ratajkowski was slammed for ‘fatphobic’ photoshoot

Emily Ratajkowski’s photoshoot in 2023 sparked real outrage online, with a bunch of fans calling her out for apparently making a mockery of plus-size fashion. 

At the time, she shared a string of shots to Instagram in different outfits for Le Monde, that French magazine But there’s this one photo that’s really set people off. 

It’s kind of wild, honestly, because Emily’s usually the one talking about how messed up the modelling world is. She’s opened up before about her own struggles with body image, so seeing her wrapped up in this controversy? People didn’t see that coming.

ALSO READ: Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Beat THIS Oscar-Winning Filmmaker To Win 2025 Emmys Despite Being In A Guest Role

Tags: Austin Butler, celebrity news, Emily Ratajkowski, trending news, Zoe Kravitz

QUICK LINKS