Home > Entertainment > After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: 'It Defamed Me'

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

Bengali actor and MP Mimi Chakraborty faced public harassment during her Bongaon performance when organizers forced her off stage and insulted her. She has filed a legal case to defend her dignity, highlighting the urgent need for accountability in public event management.

Mimi Chakraborty Files Legal Case After Public Harassment at Bongaon Performance
Mimi Chakraborty Files Legal Case After Public Harassment at Bongaon Performance

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 27, 2026 17:02:45 IST

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

Mimi Chakraborty, the Bengali actor who was a Member of Parliament, has filed a legal case against her Bongaon performance harasser, whom she encountered during her public appearance.

The actor who received acclaim for her work in regional cinema explained that event organizers treated her with disrespect during the Republic Day celebration. The incident adds to a developing and concerning discussion about how public spaces provide safety and dignity to women artists according to their rights.

Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club Organizational Hostility

The Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club organized an invitation event during which Chakraborty planned to deliver her performance for fans. Reports indicate that the environment turned hostile when the actor was abruptly forced to exit the stage mid-performance.

The performer and audience experienced confusion because the show interruption occurred without any previous discussions or official announcements.

Chakraborty explained that the public humiliation she suffered escalated when derogatory comments were transmitted through the microphone while she exited the building, which she recognized as an intentional attempt to damage her public image and professional reputation.

Mimi Chakraborty Legal Accountability

Chakraborty has initiated legal proceedings against the club because she refuses to permit the incident to be treated as an ordinary event. She made clear that her decision to file a lawsuit exists to defend the “non-negotiable” dignity that belongs to artists.

She needs due process rights to challenge the existing societal norm that allows men to mistreat women during public events. Her position demonstrates that organizers of professional contracts and public events lack the right to treat performers with verbal abuse and public humiliation. The event management industry now faces new challenges because of this rule, which requires complete accountability for all events.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:02 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bongaon performanceMimi Chakraborty

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

