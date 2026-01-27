LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Kavya Gowda? Kannada Actress Attacked, Husband Stabbed In Bengaluru As Family Dispute Turns Violent

Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda and her husband Somashekar were attacked during a violent family dispute in Bengaluru on January 26, 2026. Somashekar was stabbed, and Kavya injured. Police investigation is ongoing, focusing on property and personal disputes, while both recover in hospital.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 27, 2026 16:16:26 IST

Kavya Gowda became famous as the main lead actress in the daily soap shows Radha Ramana and Gandhari, which established her as a top actress in the Kannada television industry. After finishing her modeling career, she became a social media influencer and married Somashekar, a Bengaluru businessman, in 2021.

Kavya has developed a large fan base because of her elegant appearance, which she demonstrates in her performances. The date of January 26, 2026, brought a devastating incident to her life when an ongoing family dispute turned into violent conflict at her home in Bengaluru.

The fight, which began from a disagreement about how to run their home and care for their small daughter, resulted in her husband getting stabbed and the actress sustaining injuries from the assault.

Kavya Gowda: Violent Altercation and Emergency Hospitalization

The household of the actress experienced disturbance when family members of the actress started fighting with each other, which led to violent physical confrontations.

The conflict between the family members reached its highest point when Somashekar’s brother Nandish and his father-in-law Ravikumar attacked the couple.

Somashekar received multiple stab wounds from a sharp weapon during the violent outbreak, which resulted in him losing a large amount of blood. Kavya Gowda became a victim through physical assault, and she faced extreme verbal attacks, which included threats to her life. 

The couple received immediate medical treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after the incident. Medical professionals have confirmed that Somashekar’s injuries reached dangerous levels but he currently maintains stable health status while both patients need close medical monitoring for their physical and psychological recovery.

Kavya Gowda Police Investigation and Legal Complaint

The legal system began its process after Kavya’s sister Bhavya Gowda submitted her formal complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. The police report identifies multiple family members as suspects who committed assault and made criminal threats while attempting to injure their victims.

The police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the home to establish what happened and to determine how each suspect participated in the events. The initial investigation found that a family dispute about property ownership and personal matters created the toxic condition that led to their conflict.

The opposing party has included their counter-complaints in the case, but authorities have chosen to focus on collecting proof of the attack. Kavya has publicly expressed her faith in the judicial system, which she views as vital for achieving her two main objectives, which include protecting her child and obtaining justice for her husband during the ongoing investigation.

