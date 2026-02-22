After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

The digital world maintains an everlasting memory, which forces Bollywood actress Ananya Panday to experience its consequences at this moment.

The Galgotias University AI Impact Summit 2026 The New Delhi event suffered from a major blunder, which caused an old promotional clip of the actress to emerge again on Reddit.

The video, which Panday filmed to promote her movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, together with Kartik Aaryan, showed her inviting students to come with her to explore the campus.

The university’s recent technological “faux pas” transformed her cheerful invitation into material for continuous online mockery.

Digital Backlash

The “Ananya Panday at Galgotias University” video has returned to online platforms, which now show people mocking the content.





The actress received links to the university’s credibility problems, which netizens used to create jokes about their collaboration; they claimed it was “meant to be.” The comment section on Reddit became a roast session because users used puns like “Gala ghot diya” to show their dislike.

The connection between a “nepotism kid” and a university that faces public shame for its AI claims created a situation that people considered perfect for public relations work.

AI Controversy

The university’s recent summit performance has become the main reason for this trolling activity. The institution’s alleged “made-in-India” robot became an imported model after Panday’s video, which served as a regular movie advertisement.

Commenters mockingly used Ananya Panday’s informal endorsement as proof of her connection to the university’s technical assertions because one user joked that she probably built the disputed robot herself.

The connection between celebrity endorsements and institutional failures shows how past commercial relationships create danger for stars when they face current scandals.

Also Read: Who Is Harsh Mehta? Malaika Arora Spotted With Her Rumoured Boyfriend In Rome As Viral Vacation Photo Fuels Dating Buzz