LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

Ananya Panday faces online trolling as her old Galgotias University promo resurfaces amid the institution’s AI summit blunder. Netizens roast the actress linking her past endorsement to the university’s credibility issues, coining puns like “Gala ghot diya” and mocking her movie tie-in video.

Ananya Panday Troll Storm: Old Galgotias University Promo Goes Viral After AI Summit Fiasco
Ananya Panday Troll Storm: Old Galgotias University Promo Goes Viral After AI Summit Fiasco

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 22, 2026 10:15:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

The digital world maintains an everlasting memory, which forces Bollywood actress Ananya Panday to experience its consequences at this moment.

The Galgotias University AI Impact Summit 2026 The New Delhi event suffered from a major blunder, which caused an old promotional clip of the actress to emerge again on Reddit.

The video, which Panday filmed to promote her movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, together with Kartik Aaryan, showed her inviting students to come with her to explore the campus.

You Might Be Interested In

The university’s recent technological “faux pas” transformed her cheerful invitation into material for continuous online mockery.

Digital Backlash

The “Ananya Panday at Galgotias University” video has returned to online platforms, which now show people mocking the content. 

Galgotiyas University x Ananya Pandey x Collab of the year
by u/CrazyHeart99 in BollyBlindsNGossip



The actress received links to the university’s credibility problems, which netizens used to create jokes about their collaboration; they claimed it was “meant to be.” The comment section on Reddit became a roast session because users used puns like “Gala ghot diya” to show their dislike. 

The connection between a “nepotism kid” and a university that faces public shame for its AI claims created a situation that people considered perfect for public relations work.

AI Controversy

The university’s recent summit performance has become the main reason for this trolling activity. The institution’s alleged “made-in-India” robot became an imported model after Panday’s video, which served as a regular movie advertisement.

Commenters mockingly used Ananya Panday’s informal endorsement as proof of her connection to the university’s technical assertions because one user joked that she probably built the disputed robot herself. 

The connection between celebrity endorsements and institutional failures shows how past commercial relationships create danger for stars when they face current scandals.

Also Read: Who Is Harsh Mehta? Malaika Arora Spotted With Her Rumoured Boyfriend In Rome As Viral Vacation Photo Fuels Dating Buzz

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ai impact summitAnanya PandayGalgotias University

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online
After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online
After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online
After Neha Singh’s Viral RoboDog Controversy At The India AI Impact Summit, Ananya Panday Faces Trolling As An Old Galgotias University Promo Resurfaces Online

QUICK LINKS