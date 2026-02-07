Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Agni Dev Chopra is the son of famous Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He has registered for the PSL 2026 auction. This news has surprised fans of cricket and cinema alike. Agni is ready to step into the big T20 league in Pakistan, and it has raised eyebrows as an Indian origin player will play in a Pakistani league, several people are excited to see how he performs.

Agni Dev Chopra has a strong cricket background. As per reports, he has played Indian domestic cricket until 2025 and has been part of major tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He even won the Madhavrao Scindia 2023‑24 award for the highest run scorer in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, according to the BCCI.

PSL 2026 Auction Goes Full Auction Format

The PSL 2026 auction is different this time because the Pakistan Cricket Board has changed the system from a draft to a full auction. For the first time, franchises will bid openly for players. The new process has made it possible for players like Agni Dev Chopra to have a chance and make a mark.

According to reports, Agni Dev Chopra has registered as a US citizen on the PCB website. He listed himself as a left‑handed batsman and right‑arm offspin bowler. His base price is set at PKR 6,00,000, which is roughly 2100 USD or ₹1.9 lakh.

BCCI Rule Change Pushes Players like Agni Dev Chopra Abroad

Because of a BCCI rule change in 2024, only Indian passport holders can play in domestic cricket in India. In the past, foreign players could take part in India’s domestic cricket. However in 2024, the BCCI changed the rules and now only players with an Indian passport are allowed to play in domestic competitions. This means Agni Dev Chopra, with his US passport, is now looking at opportunities in leagues outside India, like the PSL 2026 auction.

Agni has also played domestic cricket for Mizoram. His strong performance in India has made him ready for bigger platforms. He now has the chance to show his talent in the PSL 2026 auction.

The auction will take place on February 11, 2026, and is expected to attract a lot of attention. Experts say this new auction system will make the league more exciting for teams, fans, and players.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch