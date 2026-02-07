LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Agni Dev Chopra, son of Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has registered for the PSL 2026 auction. With experience in Indian domestic cricket, he now looks to make his mark in Pakistan’s T20 league. His base price is PKR 6,00,000, and the auction will take place on February 11, 2026.

Agni Dev Chopra Enters PSL 2026 Auction (Image: Instagram/ Agni Dev Chopra)
Agni Dev Chopra Enters PSL 2026 Auction (Image: Instagram/ Agni Dev Chopra)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 21:12:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Agni Dev Chopra is the son of famous Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He has registered for the PSL 2026 auction. This news has surprised fans of cricket and cinema alike. Agni is ready to step into the big T20 league in Pakistan, and it has raised eyebrows as an Indian origin player will play in a Pakistani league, several people are excited to see how he performs.

Agni Dev Chopra has a strong cricket background. As per reports, he has played Indian domestic cricket until 2025 and has been part of major tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He even won the Madhavrao Scindia 2023‑24 award for the highest run scorer in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, according to the BCCI.

PSL 2026 Auction Goes Full Auction Format

The PSL 2026 auction is different this time because the Pakistan Cricket Board has changed the system from a draft to a full auction. For the first time, franchises will bid openly for players. The new process has made it possible for players like Agni Dev Chopra to have a chance and make a mark.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Agni Dev Chopra has registered as a US citizen on the PCB website. He listed himself as a left‑handed batsman and right‑arm offspin bowler. His base price is set at PKR 6,00,000, which is roughly 2100 USD or ₹1.9 lakh.

BCCI Rule Change Pushes Players like Agni Dev Chopra Abroad

Because of a BCCI rule change in 2024, only Indian passport holders can play in domestic cricket in India. In the past, foreign players could take part in India’s domestic cricket. However in 2024, the BCCI changed the rules and now only players with an Indian passport are allowed to play in domestic competitions. This means Agni Dev Chopra, with his US passport, is now looking at opportunities in leagues outside India, like the PSL 2026 auction.

Agni has also played domestic cricket for Mizoram. His strong performance in India has made him ready for bigger platforms. He now has the chance to show his talent in the PSL 2026 auction.

The auction will take place on February 11, 2026, and is expected to attract a lot of attention. Experts say this new auction system will make the league more exciting for teams, fans, and players.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newshome-hero-pos-12latest newsPSL

RELATED News

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says ‘I Haven’t Slept For 10 Days’ Amid Constant Negativity

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Echoes of Heritage: A Spellbinding Sitar-Tabla Jugalbandi Illuminates the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

LATEST NEWS

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why

Surajkund Mela Accident: Cop Dies, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses In Faridabad

Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

‘Bhaichara on Top’: Ayush Mhatre Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After India U19 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

Barcelona Officially Withdraw From European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid Alone in Challenge Against UEFA

Divine Drop Festival Offers Multi-Generational Cultural Experience in Gurugram

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT
Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT
Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT
Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

QUICK LINKS