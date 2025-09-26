LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > AJIO x HSBC India Launch Curated Fashion Ecosystem, One-of-its-kind collaboration; Tara Sutaria leads the campaign

AJIO and HSBC India have joined forces to launch curated fashion storefronts across AJIO, AJIO Luxe, and AJIOGram, offering exclusive perks for HSBC cardholders. Bollywood star Tara Sutaria headlines the campaign, unveiled at a high-fashion Mumbai event. The collaboration features trend-led edits, luxury labels, and Gen-Z fashion drops, along with cardholder benefits like early sneaker access, experiential rewards, flexible luxury payments, and curated festive collections.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 16:13:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): In a one-of-its-kind collaboration, AJIO, India’s leading fashion e-commerce destination, and HSBC India have come together to bring curated fashion store fronts across AJIO, AJIO Luxe and AJIOGram with exclusive perks and privileges for HSBC India cardholders.

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has been roped in as the face of the campaign. Tara featured in two ad films, which were unveiled at a high-fashion launch event in Mumbai.

As part of this partnership, three distinct storefronts have been created to cater to the unique needs of diverse consumer segments:

1. HSBC TRNDin (AJIO): Seasonal and trend-driven edits across everyday fashion, sneakers and accessories

2. HSBC Vault (AJIO Luxe): Premium access to global luxury brands, designer labels and high-fashion collections

3. HSBC HAUL HUB (AJIOGram): Social-first fashion drops, creator-led edits and micro-trends tailored for Gen-Z

These spaces aim to offer curated collections of apparel, sneakers, accessories and more, refreshed in line with fashion trends, festivals and cultural moments.

On the other hand, the collaboration also unlocks a world of privileges for HSBC India cardholders, such as exclusive discounts across curated storefronts, early access to limited-edition sneaker drops, capsule launches and festive edits, experiential rewards such as concert passes and lifestyle perks that go beyond shopping, flexible payment plans on high-value luxury purchases, and enhanced social engagements with gamified experiences and community-led fashion hauls.

Speaking at the launch, the AJIO spokesperson said: “At AJIO, we believe fashion is as much about discovery as it is about self-expression. Our collaboration with HSBC brings curated fashion closer to customers while also layering in meaningful perks and experiences. Together, we are creating a powerful fashion-meets-lifestyle ecosystem that elevates how India shops, celebrates, and expresses itself,” as per the press release.

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, further added that they remain committed to enhancing the customers’ lifestyles by offering them unique and meaningful experiences.

“Our partnership with AJIO is a testament to this vision, blending the best of fashion and finance to create a seamless, rewarding journey for our cardholders. With this association, we are not just offering access to India’s most diverse fashion portfolio but also unlocking exclusive privileges, experiential rewards, and flexible payment solutions. This collaboration is designed to empower our customers with choices that resonate with their individuality and aspirations, making every moment of their shopping experience truly exceptional and opening a world of opportunity,” he said.

The event also featured a curated fashion show showcasing seasonal trend edits with Tara Sutaria as the showstopper, headlining the runway. Other leading celebrities, influencers, OTT personalities and fashion tastemakers made the launch one of the most stylish evenings of the season. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

