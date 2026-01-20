LIVE TV
Akshay Kumar Accident In Mumbai: Where Was The Actor When His Vehicle Crashed Into Auto In Juhu, Injuring Two?

An escort vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy met with a serious accident near his Juhu residence in Mumbai on Monday night after colliding with an auto-rickshaw. At least two people were injured, while the actor was not present in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Disturbing visuals from the spot show the escort car overturned and the auto-rickshaw badly crushed.

January 20, 2026

An escort vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy was involved in a serious road accident in Mumbai on Monday evening after it reportedly collided with an auto-rickshaw near the actor’s residence in Juhu.

According to reports, at least two people sustained injuries in the incident. Akshay Kumar was not present in the escort vehicle at the time of the accident.

Akshay Kumar Accident Details: Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Police officials reached the spot immediately after the collision. The damaged escort vehicle was subsequently removed from the road to ease traffic congestion in the area. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Videos and images from the accident site, which have since gone viral on social media, show the escort car toppled onto its right side. The auto-rickshaw involved in the collision appears to have been completely crushed from above.

In the visuals, one individual can be seen trapped inside the auto-rickshaw, struggling to free himself as bystanders and officials worked to rescue him. People present at the scene were seen assisting authorities in safely pulling the injured man out of the mangled vehicle.

Where Was Akshay Kumar At The Time Of Accident?

Reports claim that Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, were travelling from the Mumbai airport to their residence when the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday.

According to eyewitness accounts, a speeding car first struck the auto-rickshaw. The impact caused the rickshaw to collide with a vehicle from Kumar’s convoy, leading to the accident.

Akshay Kumar Yet To Release A Statement

Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra, Vishwas Nangare Patil, was also spotted at the accident site. He was seen assessing the situation as investigations into the incident began.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. Akshay Kumar has not issued any public statement or shared details regarding the accident.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Mark 25 Years of Marriage

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Twinkle shared a video on Instagram showing the couple paragliding together.

“The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in Mumbai. They are parents to two children — son Aarav, 23, and daughter Nitara, 13.

Akshay Kumar’s Anniversary Note

Akshay Kumar also marked the occasion with a heartfelt and humorous note, recalling advice he received from his mother-in-law, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

“When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that,’” he wrote.

The actor added, “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love.”

QUICK LINKS