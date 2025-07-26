Home > Bollywood > Akshay Kumar Says Public Fallout With Paresh Rawal Over Hera Pheri 3 Was Not A PR Stunt

Hera Pheri 3 is officially back on track with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty reuniting under Priyadarshan’s direction. After a public fallout and legal drama, the OG trio has patched things up, promising fans a long-awaited sequel to the iconic Bollywood comedy franchise.

Finally, some solid news about Hera Pheri 3. After all that drama between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the former has revealed that the movie’s back on track.

Akshay is out there clearing up the mess, honestly bringing a breath of fresh air to fans who’ve been stuck in limbo.

Akshay Kumar gives a major update on Hera Pheri 3

So, we’re getting the OG trio again—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Priyadarshan’s at the helm, too. For anyone who grew up quoting Baburao’s one-liners, this is massive.

Now, about that mess—people started freaking out in May when Paresh Rawal said he was bailing on the third movie. That was a punch in the gut for fans.

Then, out of nowhere, Akshay (who’s also producing the thing, by the way) filed a lawsuit. The whole situation got real legal, real fast—so much for “just a publicity stunt,” right?

Akshay Kumar says fallout with Paresh Rawal not a PR stunt

In an interview with HT, Akshay Kumar stated, “No, this isn’t a publicity stunt. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.”

The Bollywood star further said, “But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes, that’s it!”

But, a few weeks go by, and Rawal pops up on some podcast like, “Yeah, I’m back. We just had to sort out a few things.” He played down the whole controversy, saying, “Look, fans love this franchise. We owe them a good movie. That’s it. We’re all friends, it’s sorted.”

If you’ve been following Hera Pheri since the first one dropped in 2000, you know this crew is legendary. The sequel in 2006 was a riot, too. So, yes—after all the back-and-forth, it looks like the gang’s getting back together. 

