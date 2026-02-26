LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, 'She Embarrassed Herself'

Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, 'She Embarrassed Herself'

Alia Bhatt faced trolling on X for her accent while presenting at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Critics called it “fake,” but supporters praised her Hindi speech as a bold cultural statement, highlighting global representation and the challenges Indian actors face on international stages.

Alia Bhatt Getting Trolled For Fake Accent At BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt Getting Trolled For Fake Accent At BAFTA 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 26, 2026 16:50:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, ‘She Embarrassed Herself’

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood star, made her first public appearance as a presenter at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, which took place in London. Bhatt opened her award presentation at the Royal Festival Hall for Best Film Not in the English Language by greeting the audience with a warm Namaskar and speaking a sentence in Hindi.

The gesture, which aimed to show multiple languages, became a controversial issue because people used it to argue on X about its meaning.

The audience reacted to her speech by saying that the actress spoke with a “fake” accent, which led to a major argument about how Indian celebrities face special challenges when performing in front of foreign audiences.

Digital Discourse and Global Representation

The conversation on X remained heavily divided, with the hashtag #AliaBhatt trending globally as users dissected every syllable of her presentation. Critics of her English delivery pointed out what they considered to be an exaggerated accent because they believed she was trying to match Western pronunciation standards.

Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, ‘She Embarrassed Herself’

A large number of supporters came to her defense because they viewed Bhatt’s choice to deliver her speech in Hindi at a British ceremony as a powerful demonstration of global cultural representation.

Users claimed that the “fake accent” narrative emerges from an excessively judgmental attitude that people reserve for South Asian actors who use English accents, while Bhatt used her regional identity to create a connection between local culture and the worldwide film industry.

Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, ‘She Embarrassed Herself’

Cultural Authenticity and Social Media Critique

The accent row examined more than linguistic elements because it explored cultural authenticity, which exists in modern society through viral media content.

Alia’s speech was designed to honor her roots through a calculated display of her language skills, which met the requirements of a non-English film category. The observers found that her actual Indian accent sounded better than the common exaggerated accents that Hollywood movies typically present.

The X platform showed typical social media behavior, but most people believed that Bhatt had successfully handled her first major performance while she used her platform to show that cinematographic language goes beyond current online phonetic arguments.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Alia Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Fake Accent At BAFTA, Furious Fans Say, ‘She Embarrassed Herself’

