Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Yash Raj Films has shifted the release of Alpha to July 10, 2026. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film becomes the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The delay allows more time for VFX and action sequences while positioning the film for a strong mid-summer box office window.

Alpha Release Date Locked
Alpha Release Date Locked

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 9, 2026 13:02:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

The YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha has announced its new release date for July 10, 2026. The high-octane thriller, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has now scheduled its release for mid-summer after its initial plans to launch on Christmas 2025 and its later announcement of an April 2026 launch.

The strategic decision by Yash Raj Films will provide the project with necessary post-production work and VFX finishing, which matches the demands of a major franchise.

The film, which Shiv Rawail directed, marks a groundbreaking development for the universe as its first female-led spy film, which will deliver an intense action movie experience that exceeds traditional boundaries of Indian action films.

You Might Be Interested In

Cinematic Expansion and Strategic Scheduling

The production team decided to move the release date to July 10, 2026, because they wanted to maximize their box office earnings during the monsoon season while steering clear of the multiple movie releases scheduled for early 2026.



The makers chose this specific date to establish Alpha as a standalone cinematic force that needs complete space from major film releases that include Yash’s Toxic.

The schedule allows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh to complete their necessary physical training and action choreography work. The delay serves as a commitment to quality, ensuring that the visual effects and stunt sequences meet the global standards set by previous franchise hits like Pathaan and War 2.

Female-Led Narrative and Franchise Continuity

The seventh chapter of the YRF Spy Universe presents Alpha, which introduces a new storyline through its depiction of two powerful female agents.

The transition functions as an essential expansion of the lore, which links the Alpha program that first appeared in War 2 post-credits to the complete intelligence network.

The film unites established legends with upcoming spy characters through Bobby Deol’s role as a dangerous villain and Anil Kapoor’s return to his important character.

The franchise develops through its stateful evolution, which enables the story to remain connected while discovering new possibilities for female-based espionage in major theatrical productions.

Also Read: Vladimir Netflix Series Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch The Twisted Drama Everyone’s Talking About

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alia bhattalphaSharvari WaghShiv RawailYash Raj FilmsYRF Spy Universe

RELATED News

‘Hypocrisy Much’: Daisy Shah Trolled Over Anti-Firecracker Remark During Iftaari Prep, Her Reply Ignites Massive Controversy

Nita Ambani Dances With Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan To Salman Khan’s Iconic Song; Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

Malaika Arora Gets Cozy With MTV Splitsvilla Star Sorab Bedi In Viral Dance Video; Fans Ask, ‘What’s Going On?’

Shocking Attack On Rihanna’s Home: 10 Gunshots Fired Toward Her And A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills Mansion While Diamonds Singer Was Inside

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

LATEST NEWS

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Clip? Think Twice Before You Do That Or You Might Face…

Shalby Hospital inaugurates Oncology Department, organises bike rally to mark International Women’s Day

‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

Crude Oil: Will G7 Nations Release Emergency Reserves To Stabilise Prices? Here’s What We Know

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

‘We Were Given False Hopes’: Haryana Mahila Congress General Secretary’s Husband Gaurav Kumar Claims He Paid Crores To Party Leaders For Wife’s Assembly Ticket

‘Next Goal is The Olympics’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After Winning The T20 World Cup 2026

NMMS Admit Card 2026 Release Expected Soon: Direct Steps To Download

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?
Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?
Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?
Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

QUICK LINKS