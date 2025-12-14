Amaal Mallik Slams Sachet-Parampara Over Bekhayali Plagiarism Allegations Row, Says: ‘If Anyone Has A Problem, Go To Court’

The long-standing dispute regarding who wrote the hit song Bekhayali from the movie Kabir Singh has again come to the surface, with the music director Amaal Mallik throwing a daring challenge to his peers Sachet-Parampara.

After this pair firmly denied that Mallik had ever given them musical notes for the song and demanded a public apology, the composer reacted to the situation very bravely and arrogantly, saying Mallik had hit back, and he was daring to fight the matter legally to the end. He was not going to give in to the online backlash and dares the duo to force the dispute to go the formal route of a court case.

Mallik, who has always stood by his claim that he “never stole credit,” was questioning the music pair’s act of taking their grievances out publicly on social media instead of going the legal route. This latest encounter brings the topic of intellectual property rights, public accusations, and the cutthroat nature of the Bollywood music industry to the forefront once again.

The Copyright Challenge: Legal Action or Social Media Skirmish?

Amaal Mallik’s position is one of complete resistance against the music pair Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The composer pushed back, saying, “If anyone is not happy, go to the court directly.

If you think I have copied your music, then file a case of defamation.” This action shifts the discussion from a public opinion dispute on social media to one involving verifiable evidence and legal procedures.

Sachet-Parampara had previously presented screenshots of purported WhatsApp chats, saying they proved Mallik congratulating them after the release and that this was the proof they needed to refute his claims of misappropriation of his original tune.

Mallik’s latest statement characterizes the online accusations as a tactic to delay the court case, insinuating that a real case of copyright infringement or defamation should be supported by a court trial.

The ‘Bekhayali’ Origins: Clash Over Creative Credit

The argument centers around the source of the 2019 blockbuster. Mallik had earlier asserted that he was the original composer for the Kabir Singh soundtrack and had sent a musical ‘reference’ through WhatsApp that eventually appeared in Bekhayali.

Sachet-Parampara, on the other hand, have strongly asserted that the song is “completely a Sachet and Parampara original work,” made with the film’s team around them. They also denied Mallik’s claims of favoritism in the industry by pointing out that they had no prior connection with the T-Series label before their work on the movie.

The industry is closely following the situation as both sides are adamant about their stories—one side asking for a public apology and the other side calling for a lawsuit.

