Home > Entertainment > Who Is The Original Composer Of Bekhayali From Kabir Singh? Sachet–Parampara Leak Chats With Amaal Mallik Over Plagiarism: 'Shame On You'

Sachet–Parampara have publicly disputed Amaal Mallik’s claims over the origin of the viral song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. Sharing a strong Instagram message and video, the duo denied plagiarism allegations and called the claims false and damaging.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 10, 2025 20:34:15 IST

Music duo SachetParampara has disputed composer Amaal Mallik on his false and unsubstantiated allegations about the origin of the viral song Bekhayali in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

In what has gone viral since, the duo wrote that they are discussing the issue to ensure their mental rest. They also claimed that Amaal had been repeatedly implying that the composition was a resemblance to an older tune of his.

Sachet Maiyyanarti slam Amaal Mallik

Sachet–Parampara posted a long video on Instagram with the text, Warning. That video might have been a 10-second evidence to close all speculations, but it was necessary to expose some of us to have the inner calmness that we needed. SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK”.

They claimed in the first place that they were referring to what has come to be a very serious thing now.

This is concerning Amaal Mallik. In fact, we were not supposed to explain all these things, but this is what we have just invented. Of Bekhayali, said Amaal Mallik, I made some time ago, they said.

‘Shame on You’: Sachet–Parampara Hit Back at Amaal Mallik in Viral Video

According to Parampara, they actually have all the dialogues between them and Amaal Mallik and the Kabir Singh crew and that the song is all-Sachet-Parampara music.

The duo also denied the accusation by Amaal that the two were enjoying industry favours, noting that they did not have any prior association with T-Series when Kabir Singh occurred.

They claimed that Amaal had been enlisted to the label since 2015.

In addition, they claimed that it was Amaal to call them since they did not have his number in the first place. To substantiate this, they presented screenshots of the messages written by Amaal, saying that the musician had congratulated them at the time of the release of the song.

Sharing their WhatsApp messages with Amaal, Parampara inquired, what are you getting out of all of that? “I feel bad for your fans. You do not get it, do not say that the grapes are sour, she said.

Parampara recalled that Amaal periodically used to call her and Sachet on the phone. She alleged that Amaal told her that Bekhayali was an awesome track that it gave the Kabir Singh feel.

Sachet told that we had recorded both of the songs (Bekhayali and Mere Sohneye) in the office of Sahid Kapoor, in the presence of Sahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

They have now sought a personal apology by Amaal. We would like you to come up with answers. I want you to apologize to me since you attempted to slander us in the social media, he said. 

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 8:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amaal MallikKabir Singhlatest celebrity newssachet parampara

Who Is The Original Composer Of Bekhayali From Kabir Singh? Sachet–Parampara Leak Chats With Amaal Mallik Over Plagiarism: ‘Shame On You’

QUICK LINKS