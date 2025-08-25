LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….'

Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’

Aman Gupta spilled the beans on the Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, how his elder relatives snubbed him during his failures while now calling him "beta." The witty mantra of Gupta and his rags to riches story indeed stole the show. You can't miss it!

Aman Gupta on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
Aman Gupta on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 25, 2025 11:26:18 IST

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on August 23, 2025, featured  Aman Gupta with entrepreneurs Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Gupta’s candid confessions of his entrepreneurial struggles, his sense of humour, and inspiring mantra stole the show in the blend of comedy with life lessons that resonated with audiences. 

Bigger Audience to Idolise: The Resilience Trail of Aman

Aman Gupta was one of those people who treated differently during the journey of entrepreneurship. Gupta said, “I had a very close relative who totally ignored me back when I faced the first failures in a few businesses. Woh bhao bhi nahi dete the, baat bhi nahi karte the,” which voice included coldness and isolation he felt through failure.

It was the success that made the change. All of a sudden, after he achieved success with his business, they turned around and said, “Come here, my beta,” Gupta recounted, earning laughter and empathy from the audience. His story underscores universal truth, society ignores failure, but society flock to success.

Aman Gupta’s Mantra That Made Him Successful 

Gupta’s entrepreneurial philosophy, “Dhanda karne ka ek hi fanda, kabhi na hona sharminda,” preached his nerve-less style of doing business. Mimicking Navjot Singh Sidhu, offering a playful “Thoko taali,” he brought the house down, blending humour with wisdom. 

This was that trick in business that you never be ashamed. Thus, he emerges as resilient against setbacks. Gupta was an example for aspiring entrepreneurs that the brand which now boasts of 48% market share of the Indian wearables industry could laugh off minor hiccups during the journey in establishing BOAT.

Business and Comedy: An Episode of Full Laughter

The episode was a masterclass in combining business understanding and comedy into one pot. Gupta comically attributed the success of his business with noise-cancellation headphones to Archana Puran Singh’s infectious laughter, claiming, “Aapki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hua hai noise cancellation check karne ke liye. Humare saare headphone hit hai!” 

His comic brilliance is further enhanced by Archana’s witty demand for equity. With Kapil Sharma’s playful jabs and Sunil Grover’s quirky Diamond Raja act, this episode is just what it takes for inspiration as well as entertainment, making it a must-watch on Netflix.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Eager To Share Her Entrepreneurial Journey But Is Unable To Join LinkedIn- Here's Why!

Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’

Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’

Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’
Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’
Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’
Aman Gupta Reveals Business Mantra On The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Dhanda Karne Ka Ek Hi Fanda….’

