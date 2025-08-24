LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shraddha Kapoor Eager To Share Her Entrepreneurial Journey But Is Unable To Join LinkedIn- Here's Why!

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after her account was flagged as fake. Kapoor, co-founder of jewelry brand Palmonas, highlighted her wish to share entrepreneurial experiences and professional insights, stressing the irony of being invisible on a platform meant for networking

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 24, 2025 16:53:58 IST

In another turn of event of extreme proportions, Bollywood actress and businesswoman Shraddha Kapoor has resorted to social media as a way of striking a connect with LinkedIn with her professional profile getting flagged as fake. The Stree 2 actress, who has been coming out of the various spheres of the business world, lamented on her IG story on how she is completely invisible to anyone with a premium and verified account. 

As comically stated by her, her quest to talk about her entrepreneurial experiences has become a quest itself, thus pointing out the irony of the same. Kapoor received responses from her fans and followers and sympathized with her online conundrum and they expressed willingness to follow her career ventures. In the incident, this case illuminates the problem that public figures have to deal with when utilizing online platforms, despite being verified.

Shraddha Kapoor Entrepreneurial Endeavors

Shraddha Kapoor is not only a movie actor, but she is also a businessperson with an expanding list of investments. She co-founded a jewelry brand Palmonas in 2022 and is its brand ambassador. The brand received major traction when it was featured in a reality television show, thus getting a major financing deal with leading investors.

The transition of Kapoor to LinkedIn was a planned action to continue her professional networking and inform more people about her experiences in the business world. She wants to use the platform not only to self-promote, but also to share her experience as a young entrepreneur and also interact with other professionals. This mishap, though a loss, has only undesirably increased the spotlight onto her business acumen and her businesses.

Shraddha Kapoor Verification Challenge

The marking of Kapoor account as fake even though it has paid services and is checked by white hats is a demonstration of a major challenge of huge scale automated processes. Although the systems are in place to keep users safe by eliminating fake accounts and impersonators, they are prone to mistakes, something that is common in cases involving high profile individuals who can be easily impersonated. In case of an actor, or in general, an individual such as Shraddha Kapoor, whose web identity is well-recognized, a manual-based review method can also be adopted in order to address the verification process.

Her example can remind people that even in the case of such a well-established personality, building a reliable digital image is a complicated and exasperating experience. LinkedIn has its work cut out in handling this complaint of such a high-profile user since his case has become a conversation topic on social media accounts.

Tags: shraddha kapoorShraddha Kapoor entrepreneurShraddha Kapoor LinkedIn

