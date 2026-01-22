LIVE TV
Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay's Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces an uncertain release as CBFC clearance remains pending. The delay has reportedly impacted its OTT deal with Prime Video, which paid Rs 120 crore for digital rights and may consider legal action against KVN Productions.

Jana Nayagan (PHOTO: X)
Jana Nayagan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 22, 2026 14:24:23 IST



Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is still stuck in limbo. The film hasn’t managed to get its clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which means the release is on hold.

It was supposed to hit theatres on January 9, but now all exhibitors, viewers, and even OTT platforms are left hanging, waiting for some answers.

New legal trouble for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? 

This whole mess is making people nervous. Reports say the delay has already thrown a wrench into the film’s OTT plans.

Apparently, Prime Video bought the digital rights and is now frustrated by the constant postponements. Word is, they’re even thinking about suing KVN Productions if this drags on much longer.

NewsX will keep you posted with the update. 

Is Prime Video suing Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? 

So, what’s actually happening? According to Asianet News, Prime Video picked up the digital rights for a whopping Rs 120 crore and isn’t happy about the uncertainty.

The lack of a release date is messing with their streaming schedule, and they’re worried about missing their window. If this doesn’t get sorted soon, they might take legal action to protect their deal.

On the certification front, things aren’t looking any clearer. The latest court hearing was on January 20. The CBFC told the court that the 14 cuts they suggested were just a temporary step, not the final word.

They’re still deciding on certification. The Madras High Court has heard the arguments and is holding off on a verdict, so there’s still no release date in sight.

Jana Nayagan CBFC row

Earlier, the Madras High Court had already upheld an order to postpone the film’s release. During the hearing, the CBFC questioned why the producers, KVN Productions, announced a release date before getting certified. The producers pushed back, saying other films have done this before, like Dhurandhar 2.

Right now, everything’s on hold. The court has looked at all the evidence and is waiting to announce its decision on the CBFC’s appeal. Until then, Jana Nayagan’s fate, at least for its release, remains up in the air. 

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS