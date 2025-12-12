LIVE TV
Amid Controversies, Neelam Giri Welcomes Tanya Mittal With Open Arms, Saying, 'Let Go Kar Dena Chahiye'

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Neelam Giri takes a surprisingly positive stand toward rumored contestant Tanya Mittal. Amid controversies around Mittal, Giri urges viewers and housemates to “let go,” promoting forgiveness and calm before the game begins. Their unexpected harmony hints at dramatic shifts in house dynamics.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 12, 2025 23:26:46 IST

The squabble over the possible participants of Bigg Boss 19 is getting hotter, and one of the most controversial interactions is that of the Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri and the supposed contestant, the social media influencer Tanya Mittal.

Watching the drama that usually surrounds the entry of a major contestant, Neelam Giri has surprisingly and maturely reconciled with the world and called on both the viewers and the housemates to bury the hatchet.

In her latest communication, Giri was quite open and welcoming towards Mittal, stating that forgiveness and a clean slate would be necessary as they possibly enter the highly charged atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house. “Let go kar dena chahiye” was the phrase she used which struck a chord with the audiences who liked her optimistic view and the fact that she was ready to leave the pre-show baggage behind.

This manner has set up a very interesting season ahead, one that is full of drama and emotions, and also very likely to be a tumultuous one.

 Controversy and Compassion: Tanya Mittal’s Entry

The road that Tanya Mittal took to the Bigg Boss 19 show was not easy, and it included many controversies on the social media, as well as public scrutiny. Giri did not mention specifically what these controversies were, but they are characteristic of the public life of internet stars, which is indeed very intense.

One thing that is very certain is that the social media fame of Mittal and the resulting public interest make her the prominent one for the producers of the show, hence she will be the talk of the town. The defense that Giri offers for Mittal changes the subject from talking about past mistakes to looking very close into the future of the game.

It points out the possibility of an alliance or at least a commitment of neutrality from one of the strong contenders of the season, which could have a great impact on the initial dynamics of the House.

House Harmony and Strategic Forgiveness

Neelam Giri’s appeal for kindness is not merely a private declaration but might also be regarded as an astute tactical approach. By favoring a contentious personality like Tanya Mittal, Giri not only takes the role of a mediator but also that of a morally superior contestant, a character that the audience usually prefers.

It is a fact that the initial days of Bigg Boss are very important for alliance-forming and influencing public opinion. Her words create an ambience of peace in the house rather than conflict, thus diffusing the anticipation of disputes.

This early backing might be the turning point for Mittal, perhaps even making Giri a partner in influence before the first eviction takes place. The true challenge will be to see whether the atmosphere of pardon survives when the strains of tasks and nominations come.

Also Read: Days After Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Accuses Her Of Pending Dues, Furiously Asks, Am I a Fool?’

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:26 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Neelam GiriTanya Mittal

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

QUICK LINKS