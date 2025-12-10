Days After Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Accuses Her Of Pending Dues, Furiously Asks, Am I a Fool?’

The shocking departure of spiritual influencer and businesswoman Tanya Mittal from the Bigg Boss 19 final has quickly been followed by a new real-life scandal. Celebrity stylist Riddhima Sharma has outrightly accused Mittal of non-payment for her work and dresses and has made public the serious nature of the charges against Mittal.

The stylist who was responsible for creating Mittal’s much-talked-about wardrobe during the reality show took to the internet to express her anger.

She pointed out that though she had been supportive professionally all through their relationship and had even sent a personal gift and letter to the ex-contestant, she had not got any reply or, most importantly, any outstanding payment.

When the stylist reported that Mittal’s team had threatened to stop all fees if a particular saree for an event was not delivered right away, the matter became more serious, and the stylist started to doubt the professionalism of the star’s management.

The Stylist’s Social Media Outcry: Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss Non-Payment Accusations

Riddhima Sharma in her public statement came out with the professional ordeal she has faced since the end of the show. The stylist says she has not been personally contacted by Tanya Mittal since her leaving the Bigg Boss house, which is a major point to note.

Earlier phone conversations between them were where Mittal reportedly complimented the outfits. According to Sharma, she was at the same time managing the return of outfits seeing to it that the porter charges were paid for that. The non-payment issue is said to cover the costs for the logistics too.

This situation raises doubts regarding the protocol for professional arrangements involving reality TV contestants and their stylists outside the show’s controlled environment.

Tanya Mittal Celebrity Styling And The Business of Dues

The debates surrounding the issue precisely highlight the still very unclear area of the payment responsibility between the celebs’ stylists and the entertainment industry.

One of the most important parts of the controversy the stylist touched upon was the allegedly aggressive strategy of the Mittal’s staff, who threatened to withhold all the pending fees of the professionals working for them unless a new and specific piece of clothing was delivered right away.

Besides supporting the idea of his being guilty, Sharma’s confused question, “I’ve been working for so long; am I a fool?”, shows the plight of creative workers as they often have to rely on trust and goodwill when dealing with top-level clients. So far, neither Tanya Mittal nor her public representatives have made a formal public comment regarding these specific accusations.

Also Read: Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims