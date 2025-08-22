Amid Govinda-Ssunita Divorce Rumours, The Untold Story Of ‘Hero No 1’ And His Love Affairs

Govinda, the ever-enigmatic actor of the 90s, has always been in the spotlight, not exactly under the limelight but at the epicentre of media scrutiny not only due to his exceptional dance and acting skills but more so because of his hysterical personal life. His marriage to Ssunita Ahuja has weathered more than 3 decades of ups and downs that have included unending rumours of infidelity and open issues.

The newest twist to the long running marital discord, a reported divorce rumour filing by Sunita, has once again shoved the couple under the media glare. The marital relationship with his co-stars is widely considered as the main source of friction most especially his affair with Neelam Kothari. Instead, he has openly acknowledged that he is in love with her and even contemplated cracking up his engagement to Ssunita on her behalf.

This incident left a trail of how the world would see his loyalty henceforth though he was eventually reconciled with Ssunita and married her, this incident marked the first turning point in the attitude of the people towards his loyalty.

Another case in point is his perceived closeness to actress Rani Mukerji during the shooting of a movie, Hadh Kar Di Aapne. These circulated rumors, even though they may or may not be true, will certainly have their toll on his marriage.

Govinda Infidelity and Marital Strife

The rumored affairs of Govinda are part and parcel of his career. His love affair with Neelam Kothari was something well known but the affair with Rani Mukerji was quite scandalous which had created a great distance between his marriage and wife Sunita. These events coupled with the long time he spends away at work have given Sunita a feeling of being insecure.

Divorce Proceedings and Family Dynamics

The news of Govinda who was is recently in the highlight of divorce rumour with Ssunita Ahuja. The marriage of the two has been challenged not only by the alleged affairs of Govinda but also by the family feuds especially with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, which have cost the relationship further and have led to the current court case.

Also Read: Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’