Ananya Panday’s Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 Ramp Walk Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘She Looks Like Kendall Jenner’ | WATCH

Actor Ananya Panday grabbed attention at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 after her confident runway walk quickly went viral on social media. The appearance, where she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra, sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising her strong stage presence.

Showstopper Moment At Lakmé Fashion Week

Walking the ramp at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, Ananya wore a structured white ensemble from Rahul Mishra’s ‘White Gold’ collection. The look featured a crisp shirt, pleated mini skirt, and a tailored blazer, styled with minimal accessories and sleek makeup.

Her poised walk and styling stood out, making her one of the most talked-about faces from the fashion event.

‘International Model’ Tag Trends Online

Soon after videos of her ramp walk surfaced online, social media users flooded comment sections with praise. Many described her as having “international model energy,” while others said she “owned the runway.”

Several users even compared her to global supermodel Kendall Jenner, highlighting her confident stride and polished appearance.

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