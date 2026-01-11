Ankita Lokhande Defends Mahhi Vij Amid Relationship Rumours With Nadeem Nadz, Says ‘He Is A Father Figure’, Praises Him As A ‘God-Sent Person’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has strongly defended Mahhi Vij amid growing speculation about her relationship with Salman Khan’s close associate, Nadeem Nadz. Taking to Instagram, Ankita slammed trolls for spreading negativity and clarified that Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahhi, her former husband Jay Bhanushali, and their children.

Ankita Lokhande Slams Trolls, Clarifies Mahhi-Nadeem Bond

In a strongly worded Instagram Story, Ankita said she was speaking “not as a celebrity, but as a friend,” expressing her discomfort over the nature of comments being made about Mahhi and Nadeem.

“I know Mahhi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahhi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s it. Nothing else,” she wrote.

‘A God-Sent Person’: Ankita Praises Nadeem Nadz

Ankita also praised Nadeem for his constant support during difficult times, calling him a “god-sent person.” She urged people to stop spreading negativity and allow individuals to live their lives with dignity.

“My respect for him is huge. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching,” Ankita added, while also showering love on Mahhi and Jay for their parenting.

Jay Bhanushali Reacts to Ankita Lokhande’s Post

Jay Bhanushali reposted Ankita’s Instagram Story and publicly supported her statement. “Thank you, Ankita, and I agree with every word you have said,” he wrote.

Mahhi Vij also reshared Ankita’s post but chose not to add any caption.

Mahhi Vij’s Birthday Post for Nadeem Sparks Speculation

The rumours intensified after Mahhi shared an emotional birthday post for Nadeem Nadz, calling him her “family,” “safe place,” and “home.” In another post, she shared a picture of Nadeem with her daughter Tara, referring to him as “Abba.”

Jay Bhanushali was also present at Nadeem’s birthday celebration and shared photos from the event, wishing him publicly.

Salman Khan’s Birthday Wish to Nadeem Nadz

Actor Salman Khan, a long-time friend of Nadeem, also wished him on social media, calling him his “closest, longest friend.” However, it is being noted that Salman did not post a birthday wish for Nadeem this year.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Divorce

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their divorce on January 4, 2026, through a joint statement, emphasising mutual respect and their commitment to co-parenting their three children — Tara, Khushi and Ranjveer.

In her recent vlog, Mahhi addressed rumours of receiving Rs 5 crore as alimony, calling them baseless. She also reacted strongly to comments questioning her decision to adopt children, stating that both she and Jay are financially capable and present in their children’s lives.

Mahhi Addresses Trolls Over Alimony Claims

“Don’t act with half-knowledge,” Mahhi said in her vlog, adding that false narratives were being pushed for views and engagement. She stressed that the separation was amicable and handled with respect.

ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Snake Charmer’s Celebratory Reaction To Shreyas Iyer After Glenn Phillips’ Dismissal Breaks The Internet, Watch