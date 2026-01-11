IND VS NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Snake Charmer’s Celebratory Reaction To Shreyas Iyer After Glenn Phillips’ Dismissal Breaks The Internet, Watch

During the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, a fun moment grabbed everyone’s attention.

Virat Kohli’s Snake Charmer Celebration Goes Viral

After Shreyas Iyer caught Glenn Phillips at point Phillips tried to drive a slower ball from Kuldeep Yadav and didn’t quite get it right, Virat Kohli celebrated with a snake charmer gesture. That celebration took off on social media almost instantly.

Kohli made it clear why he did it. He went right to Shreyas, cracked up laughing, and pointed out that the ball wobbled in the air, but Shreyas stayed steady and took the catch with ease.

Earlier, New Zealand’s openers, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, gave their team a solid start. Conway made 56, Nicholls scored 62, and then things started to slip.

IND vs NZ First ODI

Wickets started falling one after another. They were cruising at 117 for 1, but soon found themselves 198 for 5. That slide might hurt them.

Daryl Mitchell was the exception; he hung in there and picked up a half-century. But the rest of New Zealand’s middle order just couldn’t step up.

Without Kane Williamson around to steady things in the middle overs, they looked a bit lost. Mitchell needed someone to stick with him, but nobody did, and their scoring rate lagged.

On the Indian side, pacers Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj kept things tight with some sharp bowling. Still, Mitchell fought back and helped New Zealand reach 300 for 8 by the end of their innings.

MUST READ: Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!