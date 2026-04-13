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Home > Entertainment News > Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ankita Lokhande pregnancy rumours resurface after a viral video sparks baby bump speculation. Here’s what we know so far about the actress and Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 13, 2026 11:59:47 IST

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Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is once again in the spotlight as fresh pregnancy rumours on social media. The rumours began after a recent viral video showed the actress alongside her husband Vicky Jain, fans to speculate whether the couple is expecting their first child after four years of marriage.

The video is widely circulated online, features Ankita dressed in a sky-blue outfit, standing with Vicky Jain during a public appearance. Soon after it surfaced, social media users began pointing out what they claimed to be a visible baby bump, with several comments questioning if the actress is pregnant?

Adding to the speculation, another clip shows Vicky Jain helping Ankita step out of a car carefully, which further fueled assumptions among fans. Many interpreted her cautious movements as a possible sign of pregnancy, intensifying the ongoing rumours.

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Despite the growing rumours, there has been no official confirmation from Ankita Lokhande or Vicky Jain regarding these claims. 

Currently, Ankita Lokhande is appearing with her husband on the reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where the couple has been gaining attention for their chemistry and on-screen presence.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on viral social media content and public reactions. There is no official statement confirming Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy at this time.

Also Read: ‘Truly Embarrassing’: Athiya Shetty Faces Backlash On Social Media For Sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo While Paying Tribute To Asha Bhosle
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Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

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Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

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Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far
Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far
Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far
Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Rumours: Is the Actress Expecting Her First Child After 4 Years of Marriage? Here’s What We Know So Far

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