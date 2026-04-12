‘Truly Embarrassing’: Athiya Shetty Faces Backlash On Social Media For Sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo While Paying Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Actor Athiya Shetty has come under fire on social media after a mistake in her tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The actor shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar on her Instagram Story while expressing grief over Asha Bhosle’s death on April 12.

The error quickly drew attention online. Although the post was deleted and corrected soon after, screenshots had already been shared widely, leading to criticism across platforms.

Social Media Reacts Sharply

Several users called out the mix-up, questioning the lack of care in a sensitive moment. Some posts were harsh, with one user alleging that such mistakes reflect carelessness and a lack of attention. Others said public figures should verify details before sharing condolence messages.

The backlash continued to grow as more users reacted, with many terming the error “embarrassing” and avoidable.

Athiya Shetty gone mad She uploaded a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bKCZPBAjjG — Mohit (@Warlockmohit) April 12, 2026

Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that’s why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUo pic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3 — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026

Singer’s Death Confirmed By Doctor

Meanwhile, doctor Prateet Samdani confirmed that Asha Bhosle had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. Calling it a sad loss, he said the veteran singer had been unwell for some time.

Last Rites In Mumbai

The last rites of Asha Bhosle will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4 pm, where family members, friends and admirers are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

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