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Home > Entertainment News > Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra spark engagement buzz with viral roka pics; no confirmation yet, fans left guessing.

Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra spark engagement buzz with viral roka pics. (Photo: IG/Eisha Singh)
Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra spark engagement buzz with viral roka pics. (Photo: IG/Eisha Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 12, 2026 18:32:06 IST

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Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

The internet is abuzz with rumours after actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra re-ignited engagement rumours with a set of viral photos that appear to show a traditional “roka” ceremony. The photos shared on their respective social media handle has fans wondering whether the perfect pair has finally taken their relationship to the next level or if its more than that. The rumours started when the pair shared photos that appear to be a roka ceremony. In the images, Eisha and Avinash are seen holding hands and the rings they are wearing are clearly visible. The photos sparked rumours and the image’s intimate setting made many fans speculate that the pair might have gone ahead and made their relationship official.

But neither Eisha nor Avinash has confirmed the rumours, leaving fans to speculate on the meaning behind the photos.

What is the history of Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s relationship?

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra first crossed paths in Bigg Boss 18 and their chemistry was one of the most widely discussed topics during the show. Their chemistry only grew even after the show was over with fans constantly comparing them in a romantic light.

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Both of them, however, have consistently denied that they are in a relationship. They have insisted on being close friends and have kept their personal lives private despite all the speculations. The will-they-won’t-they drama has gone on from the show onwards.

What does the viral ‘roka’ photo actually say?

These now-viral pictures showed the pair on what appears to be an engagement ceremony. From the rings on their fingers to their body language and the entire setting, the pictures almost scream roka.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations and many celebrated the couple’s engagement by congratulating them on their union. The pictures went viral online and added to the whole engagement hype.

But without any official statement, the validity of the event is still in question.

Have Eisha and Avinash made any statement?

When it comes to the rumours, both actors are keeping quiet. There has been no statement either about the engagement or the breakup. This, however, has only increased the curiosity and curiosity of fans and media alike.

This is not a new story as there have been rumours about the engagement of the pair that were reported in December of last year. Eisha Singh, at the time, made it clear that she would not be hiding such a big moment of her life and that people would know when the engagement actually happens.

Are the photos a promotional campaign for the song?

An intriguing fact about the situation is that Eisha Singh recently posted a video of the pair, marking Avinash Mishra as a co-star for a new song titled Bezaf. This has led many people to believe that the roka-themed images could be a promotional exercise for the project.

Such a publicity stunt is not unheard of in entertainment, where rumours of personal life are played up to create hype for the upcoming releases. If that’s the case here, the viral photos don’t mean an actual engagement but a well-planned publicity scheme.

So, what’s the real story about the engagement rumours?

At this point we are not sure. While the images definitely show the signs of an engagement, the fact that Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra haven’t confirmed it yet, it means that the rumours are unverified.

The only two options left are either the couple is indeed engaged and are keeping the engagement under wraps for now or it’s all tied to a publicity stunt associated with their next release.

Engaged or not?

The viral roka photos of Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have certainly created a stir and brought back the rumours of their relationship. But until the couple address the issue, the engagement has to be considered a rumour. For now, the fans of the Bigg Boss 18 pair would have to wait and see. Whether it’s a reel or a real-life celebration, it’s clear that the buzz around Eisha and Avinash won’t stop anytime soon.

ALSO READ: DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

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Tags: Avinash MishraAvinash Mishra newsBigg Boss 18Eisha Avinash engagementEisha SinghEisha Singh Avinash MishraEisha Singh newshome-hero-pos-12

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Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

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Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

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Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?
Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?
Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?
Are Bigg Boss 18 Stars Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra Engaged? Viral Roka Pics Leave Fans Guessing-What’s The Truth Behind Rumours?

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