Anupam Kher Stays Calm As Saiyaara Beats Tanvi The Great At Box Office: ‘Money Isn’t Everything’

The veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher does not want the box office behemoth of Mohit Suri Saiyaara to steal any credit away from the film that he has made with much passion, Tanvi The Great. Though the romantic blockbuster is occupying the multiplexes and has grossed over 500 crores in the country and across the world, the film by Kher, who had returned to the directorial chair after more than 25 years, has had an underwhelming commercial performance with the movie just about making it to the 2-crore mark.

However, Kher takes it all in his stride and maintains that it is not the financial gains that should be considered a measure of success of a film but the way it reaches out to people and makes them smile. Jis gaadi agar paisa hi saare sab hota to laghta waheen kis kaam se log bhi na Most of it is just that, log na chalte akhir phir dhaba jata hai a five-star hotel mee se khalne waheen. He said it in a recent interview (and credit to him: “if money were everything, everyone would eat in five star hotels; why ever eat in a roadside diner?”). Kher’s view is quite refreshing in an industry where many are just numbers crazy. He considers his film to be priceless and will get the audience in due time as any other classic film did not hit instantly either.

The Power of Sincerity

The high regard that Anupam Kher holds about being honest in the course of filmmaking is the core theme to his reply. To him, the camera does not only record performances but the sincerity in the creative process. He disclosed that Tanvi The Great in itself was not an easy film to produce as the first financer pulled out at the eleventh minute. This is what led him to crowdfund the capital by friends and acquaintances who shared in his vision many of whom were not even in the film industry.

Even Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff and Pallavi Joshi who were cast, did not charge a paisa as a mark of their belief in the project and how Kher as an artist wants to stay true to his vision. This is how passionate and communal this teamwork is that is not based on earning but inspired by love as Kher regards it the film success. He gave an emotional story of a lady who embraced him and wept after watching the film describing it as the best she had ever watched. These are the situations, he argues, that bring out the real worth of a film.

Redefining Success

The position that Kher takes on box office is a challenge to re-establish the meaning of success in the movie business. Although he is pleased with Saiyaara and its mammoth box office figures, he does state categorically that not all movies have to be blockbusters. He makes a comparison between the careers of superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan whose movies are not always successful but who come back every time. According to Kher the Tanvi The Great is a success because of its purpose.

Set to give hope and have a touch of bearability to the audience, the movie depicts the story of a girl with autism as she goes about the process of enrolling in the army. Kher believes he has already accomplished this and the legacy of the film will live on the feelings that people will have toward it and not how they benefit financially. This belief has made him even author a book, Different But No Less with the aim of laying the spade regarding the hard trip of the film to show that even the experience was a triumph.

Also Read: Dhadak 2 Disaster? Day 3 Box Office Tanks Below Rs 5 Crore, Shocking Fans Despite Huge Hype