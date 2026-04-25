Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Will Never Marry A Politician’ Video Goes Viral Amid Raghav Chadha’s BJP Move

An old video of Parineeti Chopra saying that she would ‘never marry a politician’ has resurfaced online. This happened soon after the political buzz around her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The throwback clip is originally from an interview years ago and has now gone viral.

In the clip, Parineeti is asked if she would ever marry a politician, to which she candidly says she wouldn’t. The old remark, once a light-hearted response, has taken on a new life online after recent developments around Raghav Chadha. Social media users have found irony in the resurfaced moment, given Parineeti not only married a politician but has often spoken warmly about her equation with him.

When Life Proved Parineeti Wrong

What makes the resurfaced clip even more interesting is how different reality turned out. Parineeti and Raghav’s love story began away from Bollywood’s usual glare and gradually grew into one of the industry’s most talked-about romances. The two married in a grand yet intimate Udaipur wedding in 2023. They welcomed a daughter named Neer in October 2025.

Many have pointed out that Parineeti’s old comment now feels less like a contradiction and more like a reminder that personal opinions can evolve. The timing, however, has made the clip trend harder, with the political angle around Raghav adding another layer to the conversation. For some, it’s become a full-circle moment showing how unpredictably life can unfold.

A social media user said, “Yes, life goals keep changing, why such fuss, I also never wanted to do engineering, but time changes according to situations, Meanwhile when u have such handsome, educated @raghav_chadha the decision to change goals become easier. Go Have a life…” Another noted, “Arey yar please don’t do this. People change their opinion change with time.”

Parineeti Chopra’s Work Front

On the professional front, Parineeti has been earning praise for choosing more layered roles in recent years, especially after Amar Singh Chamkila. Reports suggest she has new projects in development while also balancing motherhood.

She has also continued exploring her singing side, something fans have often wanted her to pursue further. Meanwhile, her personal life with Raghav keeps making headlines alongside her work.

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