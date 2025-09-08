LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 14:59:09 IST

Toronto (Canada) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 witnessed a moment of unexpected excitement as Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a selfie with actor Tom Felton, popularly known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series ‘Gandhi’, which had its world premiere at TIFF. The series features music composed by AR Rahman.

During the event, the Oscar-winning musician met Felton and later posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton “a major part” of the Gandhi series. The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

One fan described the crossover as “an unexpected collab of a pure soul and a pure blood.” Another called it the “picture of the century,” while a third jokingly requested, “OMG!!! Create a Dramione love ballad!!!”

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his “very wise in history” grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

“Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That’s the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia,” said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Gandhi’s years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi’s writing and thoughts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ar rahmangandhitifftom-feltontoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

"Desh mein ekta aur bhaichaare ka sandesh diya..": Rahul Gandhi remembers contributions of music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh
Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal Explodes At Kunickaa Sadanand Over Controversial ‘Daddy’s Princess’ Remark- What Really Happened?
Barack Obama wins third Emmy for Netflix documentary 'Our Oceans' at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys
Mika Singh meets Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal

LATEST NEWS

From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
"B Sudershan Reddy is the most qualified candidate, will become Vice President": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
Nepal: One killed, dozens injured in 'Gen Z' protest as police use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators
Nepal Gen Z Protests: Police Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Curfew Extended
Jannik Sinner’s Love Mystery, Who Is This Danish Model On His Phone Wallpaper?
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
"What kind of arrogance is this?": BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Kharge over farmer remarks
Nepal: Massive Protests break out in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed
WHO Urges Taliban to Allow THIS Activity in Afghanistan as Earthquake Crisis Escalates
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"
AR Rahman drops selfie with Harry Potter star Tom Felton at TIFF, fans call it "picture of the century"

QUICK LINKS