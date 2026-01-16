LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran Jhansi Man catches wife bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Rumours of a Valentine’s Day wedding between Bollywood stars Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush went viral. Despite denials, fans continue speculating, creating memes, edits, and endless social media buzz.

Mrunal And Dhanush
Mrunal And Dhanush

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 16, 2026 12:30:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Dhanush–Mrunal Thakur Valentine’s Wedding Rumours, Are The Stars Getting Married?

You Might Be Interested In

In a twist that has left Bollywood buzzing, the reports about Tamil superstar Dhanush and Hindi film actress Mrunal Thakur getting married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026, have been rejected as “completely baseless” very firmly. No sooner did social media get flooded with hints of a secret, fairy-tale wedding than the sources, who are close to the actors, have totally banned the speculation with very clear statements.

Some reports suggest, Dhanush himself said, “The wedding rumours are completely untrue and groundless. Fans should not be misled by such news.”

You Might Be Interested In

However, fans and gossip lovers are not giving up; they have turned Twitter and Instagram into a riot of memes, speculations, and fan edits of the imaginary Bollywood power couple.

The uproar indicates one thing-the spill-over of reel-life charm into real-life rumors does not slow down Bollywood fans at all. The Valentine’s Day wedding may be a fantasy, but the thrill? That is real, unplanned masala drama!

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush: Bollywood’s Rumoured Power Couples 

The rumors surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur peaked in the last months of 2025, when the two were seen together at very important events. Their every move, from just looking at each other at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 to being seen holding hands at glamorous industry parties, set gossip columns and fan pages on fire.

Social media erupted, calling them the next power couple of Bollywood, as memes, fan edits, and wild speculations about secret wedding plans flooded timelines. The stars’ chemistry became so strong that even casual sightings turned into a dramatic frenzy of excitement, curiosity, and cinematic fantasy for fans everywhere.

Mrunal Thakur Previously Dismised Dhanush Dating Rumors, But Fans Refuse to Let Go

The dating rumors that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were in a relationship had already been commented on by the actress in August 2025, when she joked that Dhanush was “just a good friend” and found the whole thing “funny.” Her jokes, however, did not reduce the number of fans eager to see them together. Every public appearance and casual interaction was analyzed and turned into social media theories.

Even now, with official denials in place, platforms are still buzzing with speculation, memes, and fan edits. Bollywood rumors seem to thrive not on facts but on fantasies. Mrunal’s playful rejection was clear, but in the era of viral fascination, nothing kills a story faster than audience creativity.

Dhanush–Mrunal Saga: Fans Dream Big Despite Denials, Bollywood Chemistry Keeps Rumors Alive

Even though there were a few clarifications, fans still posted numerous comments on social media, expressing both disappointment and playful hope. “We can dream, right?” tweeted one fan. The media are trying to find the right balance between simply reporting and giving undue attention to speculation, which spreads rapidly in today’s viral news cycle. In Bollywood, the captivating on-screen chemistry between actors often fuels off-screen romance rumors, with the Dhanush–Mrunal saga being a prominent example. No Valentine’s Day wedding is taking place this year, but the pair continues to win audiences over with their charisma, talent, and intrigue. While fans may have to wait for real-life romance, the magic of the screen keeps imaginations running wild.

(With Inputs from reports)

Also Read: ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ X Reviews: Vir Das Film Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Triptii Dimri Impresses Netizens

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bollywood gossipBollywood weddingcelebrity couplecelebrity newsdhanushfan editsfanshome-hero-pos-14Indian cinemamemesMrunal Thakurromance rumoursSocial Mediaviral newswedding rumours

RELATED News

Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

LATEST NEWS

Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma’s Sacking As ODI Captain? Former India Cricketer Makes Massive Claim

BMC 2026: Check Full List of Winners and Losers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Pune PMC, Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Storms Ahead, Check Full List Of Winners And Losers

6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Does The Real Video Exist? Fact Check Reveals…

Why Is The Indian Currency Under Pressure? Strong Dollar And FPI Outflows Continue To Dominate The Rupee

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

Haryana Horror: 4 Accused Arrested In Bahadurgarh Gang-Rape Case Of 42-Year-Old; CCTV And UPI Payments Aid Probe

Iran Crisis Not Over? US War Drums Grow Louder As Military Assets Race To Middle East, Pentagon Sets Force For Possible Strike On Tehran

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!
Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!
Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!
Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

QUICK LINKS