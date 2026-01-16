Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Dhanush–Mrunal Thakur Valentine’s Wedding Rumours, Are The Stars Getting Married?

In a twist that has left Bollywood buzzing, the reports about Tamil superstar Dhanush and Hindi film actress Mrunal Thakur getting married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026, have been rejected as “completely baseless” very firmly. No sooner did social media get flooded with hints of a secret, fairy-tale wedding than the sources, who are close to the actors, have totally banned the speculation with very clear statements.

Some reports suggest, Dhanush himself said, “The wedding rumours are completely untrue and groundless. Fans should not be misled by such news.”

However, fans and gossip lovers are not giving up; they have turned Twitter and Instagram into a riot of memes, speculations, and fan edits of the imaginary Bollywood power couple.

The uproar indicates one thing-the spill-over of reel-life charm into real-life rumors does not slow down Bollywood fans at all. The Valentine’s Day wedding may be a fantasy, but the thrill? That is real, unplanned masala drama!

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush: Bollywood’s Rumoured Power Couples

The rumors surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur peaked in the last months of 2025, when the two were seen together at very important events. Their every move, from just looking at each other at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 to being seen holding hands at glamorous industry parties, set gossip columns and fan pages on fire.

Social media erupted, calling them the next power couple of Bollywood, as memes, fan edits, and wild speculations about secret wedding plans flooded timelines. The stars’ chemistry became so strong that even casual sightings turned into a dramatic frenzy of excitement, curiosity, and cinematic fantasy for fans everywhere.

Mrunal Thakur Previously Dismised Dhanush Dating Rumors, But Fans Refuse to Let Go

The dating rumors that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were in a relationship had already been commented on by the actress in August 2025, when she joked that Dhanush was “just a good friend” and found the whole thing “funny.” Her jokes, however, did not reduce the number of fans eager to see them together. Every public appearance and casual interaction was analyzed and turned into social media theories.

Even now, with official denials in place, platforms are still buzzing with speculation, memes, and fan edits. Bollywood rumors seem to thrive not on facts but on fantasies. Mrunal’s playful rejection was clear, but in the era of viral fascination, nothing kills a story faster than audience creativity.

Dhanush–Mrunal Saga: Fans Dream Big Despite Denials, Bollywood Chemistry Keeps Rumors Alive

Even though there were a few clarifications, fans still posted numerous comments on social media, expressing both disappointment and playful hope. “We can dream, right?” tweeted one fan. The media are trying to find the right balance between simply reporting and giving undue attention to speculation, which spreads rapidly in today’s viral news cycle. In Bollywood, the captivating on-screen chemistry between actors often fuels off-screen romance rumors, with the Dhanush–Mrunal saga being a prominent example. No Valentine’s Day wedding is taking place this year, but the pair continues to win audiences over with their charisma, talent, and intrigue. While fans may have to wait for real-life romance, the magic of the screen keeps imaginations running wild.

(With Inputs from reports)

