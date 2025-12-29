LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron Epic Surges Again, Massive Jump Sparks Weekend Buzz

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron Epic Surges Again, Massive Jump Sparks Weekend Buzz

Avatar: Fire and Ash maintains strong momentum after 10 days, nearing the $1 billion mark globally. Driven by festive releases, premium formats, and strong runs in India and China, James Cameron’s epic proves the franchise’s lasting box office power.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection (Pc: X)
Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection (Pc: X)

December 29, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 10: James Cameron Epic Surges Again, Massive Jump Sparks Weekend Buzz

James Cameron’s third attempt to depict the glowing beauties of Pandora has celebrated its ten days quite recently, confirming the hype surrounding high-stakes sci-fi movies. Avatar: Fire and Ash has taken advantage of the profitable Christmas season, using the time between Christmas and New Year to keep up an amazing momentum. 

Although the domestic opening was initially lower than that of its predecessor, the movie has gained great popularity, particularly in the international markets, where China and India have increased ticket sales the most. By the end of the tenth day, the movie is almost at the billion-dollar mark, a huge sum that only crowns Cameron again as the king of the modern blockbuster.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Global Box Office Dominance and Regional Milestones

The global audience reaction to this chapter of the saga reveals an intriguing change in the demographics of the viewers. In India, the movie managed to surpass the ₹130 crore milestone within the first ten days, showing remarkable stability even amid strong competition from other movies.

On a worldwide scale, the total box office revenue has exceeded the $820 million mark, with a significant portion coming from the premium format screenings such as IMAX 3D and 4DX.

Such a performance over a long period indicates that the audience is going for the “event” experience, where the film is regarded as a visual treat that necessitates a cinema setting instead of a home release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Evolutionary Visuals and Future Franchise Sustainability

Apart from the short-term monetary gain, the ten-day data is a major indicator for the franchise’s future. Cameron has suggested that the approvals for Avatar 4 and 5 are largely reliant on the box office returns of this particular installment. Luckily, the large audience numbers more than half of the seats filled even for late-night shows are clear signs of strong brand loyalty. 

The movie has not just resumed the story but also opened up new narrative possibilities through the introduction of the unpredictable “Ash People” and the volcanic biomes where the lore is set, thus securing the brand’s cultural relevance and financial power to the extent that the creative director’s ambitious long-term plan is assured.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 9:09 AM IST
