LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Home > Entertainment > Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

The Baahubali team humorously joined the viral Coldplay meme trend by sharing a meme featuring actors Prabhas Raju Uppalapati and Anushka Shetty. The meme playfully dubs them the "CEO & HR of Maahishmathi," referencing a viral Coldplay concert moment, blending cinema with internet culture.

Baahubali Team Mocks Coldplay Controversy with Funny Meme (Photo: Instagram)
Baahubali Team Mocks Coldplay Controversy with Funny Meme (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:07:37 IST

You don’t often witness a blockbuster film team participating in a worldwide internet phenomenon  yet the Baahubali team accomplished exactly that. Drawing from the popular Coldplay couple moment, they skillfully reimagined the famous image, substituting the original duo with Prabhas Raju Uppalapati and Anushka Shetty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baahubali (@baahubalimovie)



The outcome? A charming blend that’s gaining smiles across social media channels. It was a bit surprising but the the number of people who got a smile on their face is uncountable 

When Film Encounters Viral Culture: Baahubali Team Meets Coldplay Trend

The Coldplay couple moment has enchanted audiences globally with an authentic, heartfelt image that fans and celebrities have honored in numerous ways. The playful post of the Baahubali team introduces a new Indian angle by showcasing two amazing actors who are phenomenal in their field. It’s not merely a straightforward imitation, it’s an inventive post to both fan culture and trending phenomena to have a soft laugh, merging the recognizable with the surprising. 

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas Raju Uppalapati Reimagine Viral Moment

Prabhas Raju Uppalapati is widely recognized due to the immense triumph of Baahubali, a film that did wonders at the box office and even OTT with enchanting viewers who are still a fan of the beautifully curated cinematic story. With Anushka Shetty, whose presence combines charm and warmth with a natural flow of acting that is still unmatched by many, the parody transcends mere meme status it transforms into a moment of enjoyable lightheartedness for fans. Their portrayal, transformed in this viral style, emphasizes the surprising influence that cinema and internet culture have on one another. 

This lighthearted act from the Baahubali crew highlights their ability to engage with fans, demonstrating that even top stars appreciate a laugh and a reference to trending moments occasionally. A small gesture for fun has now turned into a meme that is now being watched nationwide. 

Also Read: GV Prakash and Ex-Wife Saindhavi’s Heartfelt Musical Reunion With Romantic Duet Wins Chennai

Tags: Anushka ShettyBaahubaliColdplay ControversyPrabhas Raju Uppalapati

More News

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP
Ajith Kumar’s GT4 European Series Crashes In Italy, Actor’s Inspiring Cleanup Act Goes Viral
Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Poonch Student Death, Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Himachal
“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Emily Armstrong Backlash: It Was Because She Wasn’t A Guy
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?