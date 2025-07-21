Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.

You don’t often witness a blockbuster film team participating in a worldwide internet phenomenon yet the Baahubali team accomplished exactly that. Drawing from the popular Coldplay couple moment, they skillfully reimagined the famous image, substituting the original duo with Prabhas Raju Uppalapati and Anushka Shetty.







The outcome? A charming blend that’s gaining smiles across social media channels. It was a bit surprising but the the number of people who got a smile on their face is uncountable

When Film Encounters Viral Culture: Baahubali Team Meets Coldplay Trend

The Coldplay couple moment has enchanted audiences globally with an authentic, heartfelt image that fans and celebrities have honored in numerous ways. The playful post of the Baahubali team introduces a new Indian angle by showcasing two amazing actors who are phenomenal in their field. It’s not merely a straightforward imitation, it’s an inventive post to both fan culture and trending phenomena to have a soft laugh, merging the recognizable with the surprising.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas Raju Uppalapati Reimagine Viral Moment

Prabhas Raju Uppalapati is widely recognized due to the immense triumph of Baahubali, a film that did wonders at the box office and even OTT with enchanting viewers who are still a fan of the beautifully curated cinematic story. With Anushka Shetty, whose presence combines charm and warmth with a natural flow of acting that is still unmatched by many, the parody transcends mere meme status it transforms into a moment of enjoyable lightheartedness for fans. Their portrayal, transformed in this viral style, emphasizes the surprising influence that cinema and internet culture have on one another.

This lighthearted act from the Baahubali crew highlights their ability to engage with fans, demonstrating that even top stars appreciate a laugh and a reference to trending moments occasionally. A small gesture for fun has now turned into a meme that is now being watched nationwide.

