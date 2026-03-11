Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Neena Gupta Pregnancy Rumours: Neena Gupta lit up the room at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception. But honestly, it wasn’t just her glow that had everyone talking.

Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66?

A few photos went viral, and suddenly, the internet exploded with rumours about her being pregnant just because of a visible bump.

When I asked Neena about it, she couldn’t stop laughing. “This is all I need, a real-life Badhai Ho,” she said, clearly amused. If you remember, she played a woman who gets pregnant in her 60s in the movie Badhaai Ho, so the joke landed perfectly.

After the laugh, she got a bit more serious. “No Badhai Ho is happening here. I’m not pregnant. The saree’s fabric was just thick, that’s all. It made me look a bit bulky at the reception. But honestly, I love that people are even speculating about my pregnancy at this age. It shows we’re changing as a society.”

When Neena Gupta Got Pregnant With Masaba Without Marriage

Neena Gupta has always been known for her range as an actress, and she’s still going strong in the film world. But here’s something you might not know: back in 1989, Neena chose to become a single mom.

She found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Masaba, and decided to embrace motherhood on her own. The father? None other than West Indies cricket star Vivian Richards.

That choice wasn’t simple, especially when it came to money. In her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena opens up about how tight things were financially around the time Masaba was born.

She actually had just Rs 2,000 in her account when her due date was approaching.

She writes, “As my due date got closer, I started to panic a bit because I barely had any money. I could just about pay for a natural birth, ₹2,000. But if I needed a C-section, I was in real trouble. That surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Thankfully, a tax reimbursement of ₹9,000 came through just a few days before I delivered, so I suddenly had ₹12,000 in my account.”

Neena goes on to say, “It’s a good thing that money arrived, because my doctor told me I’d have to have a C-section. My father was there to help me, and he was furious. He thought the hospital was just trying to squeeze more money out of us.”

