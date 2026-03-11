LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump latest world news instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news euthanasia David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Neena Gupta laughed off viral rumours claiming she was pregnant at 66 after photos from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s reception sparked speculation online.

Neena Gupta's pregnancy rumours (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Neena Gupta's pregnancy rumours (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 11, 2026 19:38:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Neena Gupta Pregnancy Rumours: Neena Gupta lit up the room at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception. But honestly, it wasn’t just her glow that had everyone talking.

Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66?

A few photos went viral, and suddenly, the internet exploded with rumours about her being pregnant just because of a visible bump.

When I asked Neena about it, she couldn’t stop laughing. “This is all I need, a real-life Badhai Ho,” she said, clearly amused. If you remember, she played a woman who gets pregnant in her 60s in the movie Badhaai Ho, so the joke landed perfectly.

After the laugh, she got a bit more serious. “No Badhai Ho is happening here. I’m not pregnant. The saree’s fabric was just thick, that’s all. It made me look a bit bulky at the reception. But honestly, I love that people are even speculating about my pregnancy at this age. It shows we’re changing as a society.”

When Neena Gupta Got Pregnant With Masaba Without Marriage

Neena Gupta has always been known for her range as an actress, and she’s still going strong in the film world. But here’s something you might not know: back in 1989, Neena chose to become a single mom.

She found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Masaba, and decided to embrace motherhood on her own. The father? None other than West Indies cricket star Vivian Richards.

That choice wasn’t simple, especially when it came to money. In her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena opens up about how tight things were financially around the time Masaba was born.

She actually had just Rs 2,000 in her account when her due date was approaching.

She writes, “As my due date got closer, I started to panic a bit because I barely had any money. I could just about pay for a natural birth, ₹2,000. But if I needed a C-section, I was in real trouble. That surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Thankfully, a tax reimbursement of ₹9,000 came through just a few days before I delivered, so I suddenly had ₹12,000 in my account.”

Neena goes on to say, “It’s a good thing that money arrived, because my doctor told me I’d have to have a C-section. My father was there to help me, and he was furious. He thought the hospital was just trying to squeeze more money out of us.”

MUST READ: Why Did Ustad Bhagat Singh Director Apologise To Mahesh Babu? A Simple Tweet From Actor’s Loyal Fan Stirred A Controversy Online

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newslatest viral newsneena guptaNeena Gupta pregnant

RELATED News

Why Did Ustad Bhagat Singh Director Apologise To Mahesh Babu? A Simple Tweet From Actor’s Loyal Fan Stirred A Controversy Online

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

LATEST NEWS

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

IPL NEWS: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming, Venues, Date, Time, Stadium, Captains — All You Need to Know

Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? BJP Leader And Father Of 34-Year-Old Surbhi Khandelwal Who Died Of Heart Attack

Goboult Launches Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbuds With Transparent Automotive Inspired Design, 60 Hour Battery Life And ANC At Just Rs…

Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion Against Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha Voice Vote, Amit Shah Defends Speaker

Bharat’s Bold Blackout: Charu Parashar and UMB Pageants’ Urmimala Baruah Redefine Luxury at Paris-Milan Fashion Weeks with Begum Noir Mastery

Odisha SSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 883 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Posts Here

LPG Panic In UP: Amid Shortage Rumours, People Flee With Gas Cylinders In Basti As Iran–Israel War Sparks Supply Fears, Watch

Oil Prices Going To Rise? Iranian Military Tells World To ‘Get Ready For $200 Per Barrel’ Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

Row Erupts After Rape-Convict Godman Asaram Visits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Social Media Fumes ‘People Are Welcoming Him Like A God. Sick!’

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’
Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’
Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’
Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

QUICK LINKS