‘Battle Of Galwan’s Song ‘Maatrubhumi’ OUT: Salman Khan Strikes Patriotic Chord With Tribute To India

Maatrubhumi Song Out: The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Maatrubhumi’, today on January 24, 2026, just days before Republic Day. The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to the motherland and honours the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who serve the nation selflessly.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 24, 2026 15:15:10 IST

Maatrubhumi Song Out: The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Maatrubhumi’, today on January 24, 2026, just days before Republic Day. The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to the motherland and honours the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who serve the nation selflessly.

With its patriotic tone and emotional depth, the song sets the mood for a film that draws inspiration from one of the most defining military moments in recent history.

Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal Lend Powerful Voices

‘Maatrubhumi’ brings together some of the biggest names in Indian music. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot, while Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music. The lyrics, penned by Sameer Anjaan, reflect themes of duty, devotion, and national pride, with Meghdeep Bose handling the arrangement and production.

The combination of soulful vocals and stirring composition amplifies the emotional impact, reinforcing the film’s focus on patriotism and sacrifice.

Salman Khan Seen Reflecting Duty And Personal Sacrifice

The music video features Salman Khan in character, portraying moments of quiet reflection alongside scenes with his on-screen family. These visuals underline the emotional cost of serving the nation, offering a glimpse into the personal sacrifices made by soldiers and their loved ones.

As described in the film’s official YouTube note, ‘Maatrubhumi’ is intended as a salute to those who place the country above themselves, capturing the emotional weight of the story the film seeks to tell.

About Battle Of Galwan

Produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The film promises a sincere and respectful portrayal of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice inspired by the Galwan Valley incident.

Earlier, the film’s teaser was released on December 27, 2025, coinciding with Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. The team described the date as a symbolic gesture, marking not just a promotional milestone but a celebration of the actor’s long and impactful journey in Indian cinema.

With ‘Maatrubhumi’ song now out, anticipation around Battle of Galwan continues to build as the film prepares to bring a powerful story of courage and national pride to the big screen.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Tags: Battle of Galwan, Battle Of Galwan Maatrubhumi Song, Maatrubhumi, Maatrubhumi song out, salman khan, Salman Khan battle of galwan

