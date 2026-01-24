Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors THIS Month | Full Details Inside

Luv Ranjan Sourav Ganguly: Director Luv Ranjan has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is set to go on floors in March 2026. The announcement was made during a recent interview, creating a buzz among fans and Bollywood enthusiasts alike.

Shooting Timeline Locked

Speaking to the media, Luv Ranjan shared that preparations are underway and filming for the biopic is scheduled for March. While he did not reveal details about the cast or storyline, the confirmation itself marks a significant step forward for the project.

He also spoke about his upcoming projects, saying, “We have just finished an action film with Ajay Devgn that will release later this year. The Sourav Ganguly biopic will begin shooting in March, and that is currently on our slate.”

Luv Ranjan’s Genre Shift

Known primarily for his quirky romantic comedies, Luv Ranjan acknowledged that his journey into rom-coms was never pre-planned. “When I started in this industry, I didn’t set out to make a signature style of quirky romantic comedies,” he said. “Sometimes your path takes shape naturally as you work, and the journey itself shapes your choices.”

The biopic marks a significant genre shift for the director, as he ventures into sports drama and storytelling rooted in real-life inspiration.

Ensemble Cast To Strengthen The Film

The upcoming biopic features a strong supporting cast, including Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. The film also stars newer talents like Amitt K. Singh, Akshay Dogra, Yugika Bihani, and Shilpa Shukla, adding depth and versatility to the project.

High Expectations From Fans

Sourav Ganguly, celebrated as one of India’s most respected cricket icons, has inspired millions with his journey as a player, captain, and leader. The biopic carries high expectations, with fans eager to see his life story portrayed on the big screen.

While more details about the cast and storyline are awaited, the confirmation of March 2026 as the start of shooting has already created excitement and anticipation across social media.

