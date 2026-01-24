Why Has ‘The Raja Saab’ Producer SKN Filed FIR Amid Brutal Online Trolling Of Prabhas Film

The Raja Saab: In the age of social media, films and their makers often face intense scrutiny, with opinions forming even before a movie reaches theatres. A similar situation has unfolded around ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar.

The film recently became the centre of controversy following a surge of online backlash targeting both the project and its team. While The Raja Saab opened to mixed reviews after its theatrical release on January 9, coinciding with the Sankranthi festive window, it went on to post strong box office numbers, reportedly earning around ₹200 crore worldwide.

Despite the commercial performance, the film continued to face sustained trolling on social media.

Complaint Filed With Cyber Crime Police

Producer SKN has now taken legal action in response to the online attacks. In a statement issued to the media, he confirmed that a formal complaint had been lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to the statement, the complaint pertains to social media accounts allegedly impersonating the producer and circulating “derogatory and misleading remarks” aimed at The Raja Saab and its actors. The producer noted that such posts were intended to spread misinformation and create a negative narrative around the film.

The statement added that strict legal action would be pursued against those involved, and that the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities.

SKN’s Earlier Remarks On Negative Campaigns

This is not the first time SKN has spoken about attempts to undermine the film. Ahead of the movie’s release, he had hinted at organized negative campaigning during the production phase. Speaking at the teaser launch, the producer had claimed that certain individuals attempted to sabotage the project, but credited Prabhas for staying focused and committed despite the alleged negativity.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, with SKN serving as creative producer. The film follows the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, a journey that leads him into a mysterious mansion haunted by a dark and sinister force.

Following the release, SKN emerged as one of the key members of the film’s team to be targeted online, prompting the makers to draw a firm line between criticism and harassment.

