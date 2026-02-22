‘Be Proud Of Your Original Look’: Farah Khan’s Husband Shirish Kunder’s Jaw-Dropping New Look Leaves Netizens Wondering- AI Or Anti-Ageing?

Shirish Kunder, filmmaker and husband of choreographer-director Farah Khan, has become the center of social media buzz with his recent Instagram posts, leaving fans both amazed and curious.

Known for maintaining a low public profile, Shirish has been unusually active online over the past few days, sharing a series of striking photos and videos that have gone viral.

The spotlight, however, isn’t just on his online activity it’s his jaw-dropping transformation that has captured attention.

In several posts, Shirish flaunts a chiselled physique, confidently posing shirtless, while other images show him dressed sharply in stylish suits. One particular photo taken inside a flight adds a casual, yet intriguing touch to his sudden Instagram presence.

Netizens Question AI or Anti-Ageing

The dramatic change in Shirish’s appearance has sparked a wave of speculation online. While many fans praised him, calling him “handsome,” others wondered whether the images were digitally enhanced or the result of anti-ageing treatments.







Several social media users even suggested the pictures looked AI-generated, remarking that he seemed to be “ageing backwards.” Despite the buzz, there’s no official confirmation on whether his photos have been altered.

Adding humor to the conversation, Farah Khan herself reacted to one of his posts, commenting on the flight photo with a laughing emoji, writing, “Going somewhere??” Shirish has not publicly responded to her playful comment.

A Look Back at Shirish and Farah’s Journey

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Main Hoon Na, which Farah directed and Shirish edited. Despite an eight-year age gap, the couple has often spoken about their strong bond and shared sense of humour. In 2008, they welcomed triplets a son and two daughters.

Shirish began his career as a film editor, gaining recognition for works like Main Hoon Na and Jaan-E-Mann. He later transitioned to directing with films such as Joker, starring Akshay Kumar, and has also worked as a producer and writer.







Known for his technical expertise and interest in visual effects, Shirish has mostly stayed away from the limelight until now, when his recent Instagram posts have reignited public interest.

Netizens Urge Shirish to Embrace His Natural Look

Amidst the speculation about AI and anti-ageing, many fans have urged Shirish to “be proud of your original look,” emphasizing that his natural self has always been admired. The response underscores how social media users continue to debate digital enhancements versus genuine transformation in the age of viral posts.

As Shirish Kunder continues to share his striking photos, it’s clear that his Instagram revival has successfully brought him back into the public conversation whether for his chiselled look, fashion choices, or the mystery surrounding AI and anti-ageing.

