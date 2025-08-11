Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

Beyoncé’s dancers have been showing off their new Louis Vuitton Horizon 55 rolling suitcases—yeah, the ones with the cowhide leather trim and that unmistakable LV logo stamped all over.

Beyoncé shells out $100,000 to gift Louis Vuitton bags

These bags, which usually go for about $3,500 a pop, came straight from Beyoncé and her company, Parkwood. The dancers posted photos, tagging both Beyoncé and Parkwood, along with handwritten notes congratulating them on wrapping up the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The message thanked them for their work and dedication and made it clear that their effort was deeply valued.

There were reportedly 29 dancers on the Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which ran from April through July 26. If every dancer got the same bag—and judging by their posts, it looks like they did—that’s over $100,000 in Louis Vuitton luggage handed out.

Beyoncé gifted Louis Vuitton to her ‘COWBOY CARTER’ dancers following the completion of the tour: “Thank you for all your hard work and dedication the last couple of months.” pic.twitter.com/ILp66WcVgf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2025

Beyoncé has gifted Louis Vuitton luggage to the dancers from the #COWBOYCARTERTOUR. pic.twitter.com/ivKJ5XKexc — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@arikbeyhive) August 9, 2025

Beyoncé is gifting the dancers of the “Cowboy Carter Tour” with a gift from Louis Vuitton for their contribution to the iconic country tour. pic.twitter.com/zAhfNFNhb1 — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 9, 2025

Beyoncé’s connection with Louis Vuitton isn’t new. Earlier in the Cowboy Carter era, she teamed up with LVMH to launch her whiskey brand, SirDavis, complete with a limited-edition Louis Vuitton trunk for the bottle and glassware. She even posed in a custom LV bikini and leather chaps.

Pharrell Williams, now the men’s creative director at Vuitton, designed custom outfits for her, her dancers, and her daughter Blue Ivy during the Renaissance tour. He even gave Beyoncé a Speedy bag right off the runway, making her the first to carry it outside of the modelling world.

What did Beyoncé fans say?

Fans have been split on the gift. Some say it’s a classy way to thank the dancers for sticking by her. Others weren’t impressed, calling the gift “cheap” compared to the jaw-dropping $197 million Taylor Swift reportedly paid out in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew.

“Giving Louis Vuitton while ticket prices could’ve funded a small country is wild,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “Pay them, not PR them,” pointing out Beyoncé’s close ties to the brand. No word on whether she handed out cash bonuses in addition to the fancy luggage.

For context, Beyoncé dropped her first country album, “Cowboy Carter,” back in March. It shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and kicked off plenty of debate about her place in the country music world.

Beyoncé’s record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour

Some stations even refused to play it. Ticket demand for the Cowboy Carter Tour was so high it crashed Ticketmaster, and the five-night run at SoFi Stadium alone sold 217,000 tickets and pulled in $55.7 million. By the end, Cowboy Carter broke or tied 47 Billboard Boxscore records, becoming the highest-grossing country tour ever.

Beyoncé landed at number 45 on Forbes’ latest ranking of America’s richest self-made women—no small feat. Her net worth? A cool $780 million as of June.

Not too shabby, but honestly, her husband Jay Z’s numbers are on a whole different level. He’s reportedly sitting on $2.5 billion now, which puts him at #1,524 among the world’s richest folks.

Switching gears, you’ve probably heard of LVMH, the luxury giant behind names like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora, Tiffany, Moët, Bulgari… the list goes on.

At the top of that empire is Bernard Arnault, whose fortune clocks in at roughly $141.7 billion. He’s currently the ninth-richest person alive. Talk about money that doesn’t quit.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast