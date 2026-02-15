LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office (Closing Collection): Shocking Flop Starring Asif Sheikh, Recovers Just 14% of Budget, Fans Stunned

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office (Closing Collection): Shocking Flop Starring Asif Sheikh, Recovers Just 14% of Budget, Fans Stunned

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fails to make an impact at the box office, recovering only 14% of its production budget. Despite the show's popularity on TV, the cinematic adaptation disappointed audiences, marking a major commercial disaster for the makers.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 15, 2026 12:35:37 IST

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Box Office (Closing Collection): Shocking Flop Starring Asif Sheikh, Recovers Just 14% of Budget, Fans Stunned

The journey from television to film has become an extremely dangerous path for the cherished characters of Modern Colony. The long-running television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has experienced massive success, but its film adaptation, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run, has officially ended its time in theaters after becoming a total commercial failure.

The film, which premiered on February 6, 2026, failed to attract viewers because it could not recreate the special qualities that made the television show popular with audiences. The project has been declared a “disaster” by trade analysts because it shows both stagnant growth and no interest from its most dedicated fans.

Massive Deficit and Budget Recovery

The financial state of the film creates an unfavorable outlook for the producers. The movie required a substantial audience to achieve break-even according to reports of its 10 crore production budget, yet it only managed to recover 1.37 crore net throughout its entire theatrical run.

The production costs were recovered at 13.7%, which rounds to 14% of actual expenses. The project incurred a massive loss exceeding 8.6 crore when its marketing and distribution costs were included.

Established IPs usually achieve higher recovery rates than this TV audience, and the ticket buyer base shows complete disconnect from each other.

TV-to-Film Adaptation Struggles

The main reason for this box office disaster stems from the challenging process of adapting television shows into feature films. The film tried to develop its weak storyline into a 135-minute movie, which the original show designed as a 22-minute sitcom.

Critics noted that the script felt like a series of disjointed television segments rather than a cohesive movie. People had no reason to purchase tickets because the movie lacked a theatrical element that would have made people want to experience it in theaters.

The digital success of this work serves as a clear example showing that online popularity does not guarantee success in movie theaters.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Tags: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hainbox office collection

